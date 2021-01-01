Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams named Packers’ 2020 Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy Award recipients

“If I was a person on the outside watching, I would love to see guys show a picture of themselves when they’re 8 or 9 years old saying they want to go to the league and then being able to fulfill that dream. That type of stuff, I’ve always thought is interesting. You usually don’t get to have that type of behind-the-scenes look. Anytime I have the opportunity to do that, I feel like I need to be as raw and real as possible.”

Rodgers, who has been known to share his frustrations with some aspects of modern-day sports journalism (including television hot-takery and clickbait headlines) from time to time, said Friday that interacting with reporters — and, by extension, with fans — is an important aspect of his job.