Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams named Packers’ 2020 Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy Award recipients

GREEN BAY — Earlier this season, Steve Megargee of The Associated Press asked Aaron Rodgers a question during the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s weekly Zoom Q&A session with reporters.
Thanks to one of those goes-with-the-territory technical glitches, Rodgers didn’t hear part of it.
“What’s the exact question there, buddy,” Rodgers said with a smirk. “I’ll give you a great answer.”
And then, as he basically did all season, Rodgers delivered.
A few weeks later, wide receiver Davante Adams was conducting his weekly session with the media and was asked, amid the best season of his seven-year NFL career, if this was the kind of thing he dreamed of as a kid.
Adams responded by pulling out his iPhone and holding it up to the webcam on the laptop in front of him. On his phone was a photo from a grade-school yearbook, where the fourth-grader had given his goal in life to be, “NBA or NFL star.”
For their approach with reporters during this unusual COVID-19-tinged season, Rodgers and Adams were honored Friday with the 2020 Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy Award, presented by the Green Bay chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America. The award is given annually to the player or players voted to have shown “exemplary professionalism in helping pro football writers covering the Green Bay Packers do their jobs.”
The award is named for late Tom Mulhern, the former Wisconsin State Journal sportswriter who covered the Packers (1986 through 1998) for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Milwaukee Sentinel and Appleton Post-Crescent and State Journal before covering University of Wisconsin football for the State Journal from 1999 through 2014. Mulhern died in October 2014 from complications caused by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease at age 56.
The award was first presented in Mulhern’s honor in 2016, when guard T.J. Lang and safety Micah Hyde were selected. Since then, the PFWA Green Bay Chapter has honored left tackle David Bakhtiari and Adams as co-recipients in 2017; defensive tackle Kenny Clark in 2018; and a record three players last year, when kicker Mason Crosby, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and defensive back Tramon Williams were selected.
In addition to Rodgers and Adams, center Corey Linsley and safety Adrian Amos also received votes this year.
While standard NFL contracts require players to reasonably cooperate with the media — and threaten fines for non-compliance — those players did more than just meet the requirements this year, to Packers fans’ benefit.
“You can ask Aaron, you can ask anybody who knows me, as well: I try not to go through the motions with anything. I feel like you waste your time doing that and everybody else’s time,” Adams replied when asked why he approaches that part of the job the way he does. “If I’m going to be on here doing an interview, especially if you’re asking questions that are interesting questions … it’s time to answer questions and give you a little inside look of what goes down behind the scenes. I feel like that’s stuff is interesting.
“If I was a person on the outside watching, I would love to see guys show a picture of themselves when they’re 8 or 9 years old saying they want to go to the league and then being able to fulfill that dream. That type of stuff, I’ve always thought is interesting. You usually don’t get to have that type of behind-the-scenes look. Anytime I have the opportunity to do that, I feel like I need to be as raw and real as possible.”
Rodgers, who has been known to share his frustrations with some aspects of modern-day sports journalism (including television hot-takery and clickbait headlines) from time to time, said Friday that interacting with reporters — and, by extension, with fans — is an important aspect of his job.
“I’ve never wanted to be a cliché guy or a boring guy. I think as much as anything this year, where I’m at in my career, mentally, this point, I can give as much insight and raw truthful answers as I possibly could this year. That’s kind of been a mantra for me in 2020. Just owning my narrative and giving insight,” Rodgers said. “To be able to try and give some insight into what we’re thinking about, some answers you might not hear from cliché-ridden responses that some guys think is the right way to handle the media … I just try to be as honest as possible and give some wit and wisdom when I can.
“I love telling stories. I appreciate the opportunities through the questions this year to tell those stories and to give you a little glimpse behind the veil that is the NFL. To give you guys a little peek behind the curtain, I think is always a good thing.”
Rodgers and Adams won the award while also delivering fantastic performances on the field.
Rodgers enters Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field as the front-runner for his third NFL MVP, having completed 353 of 502 passes (70.3%) for 4,059 yards with 44 touchdowns and five interceptions for a passer rating of 119.4.
Adams, meanwhile, enters the game needing four catches to break Sterling Sharpe's Packers single-season reception record (112 in 1993); 192 yards to break Jordy Nelson's yardage record (1,519 in 2014); and two TDs to break Sharpe's TD record (18 in 1994).
Rodgers admitted the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols have been difficult in every aspect of players’ jobs this season, just as reporters have had to adjust to altered access without having the in-person conversations they normally have with players and coaches.
Rodgers pointed out that the first time he talked to the media this spring, following the team’s decision in April to trade up in the first round of the NFL draft to select his potential replacement in Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, it wasn’t even a video call from his offseason home in southern California.
“We didn’t Zoom the first time we talked. I was in the Bed, Bath and Beyond parking lot in the Valley,” Rodgers said. “I wish I would’ve had some stock in Zoom maybe this time last year. Obviously, that’s done well.
“Nobody could’ve expected this. It’s been such a strange year. I remember thinking back in April, ‘There’s no way we won’t have fans for games at some point this year.’ Then, once we got into it, you’re thinking, ‘Are we going to be able to get into 16 games and finish the season?’ And we have.
“It’s been fun on these Zooms. I’ve really enjoyed the questions, the banter, the comments and then hopefully you guys have enjoyed a little bit my openness and the answers. That’s what makes it fun. So I’ve been trying to have fun with it. And hopefully, this is a one-year thing.”
In 2014, the University of Wisconsin, the UW Foundation and the Mulhern family created the Tom Mulhern Scholarship for Sports Journalism at the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Affectionately known as “The Mully Fund,” the scholarship has now been awarded five times since Mulhern’s passing. To make a contribution to the scholarship, visit http://supportuw.org/giveto/mulhernscholarship.
