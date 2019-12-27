Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick purchase $28 million Malibu mansion, reports say

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his girlfriend and retired race car driver Danica Patrick have purchased a Malibu mansion for $28 million, according to media reports.

The couple leased the home from English singer Robbie Williams over the summer, according to the Mercury News in San Jose, California and TMZ.

The 4,636-square-foot Mediterranean-style home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a two-bedroom guesthouse. It also features a media room, a game room, a pool and beach access, among many other amenities.

Williams purchased the home in 2018 for $20.25 million, according to public records. Another famous resident was Janet Jackson, who leased the home in 2009, the Mercury News said.

The Mercury News story featured several photos of the home.