Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick purchase $28 million Malibu mansion, reports say
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his girlfriend and retired race car driver Danica Patrick have purchased a Malibu mansion for $28 million, according to media reports.

The couple leased the home from English singer Robbie Williams over the summer, according to the Mercury News in San Jose, California and TMZ.

The 4,636-square-foot Mediterranean-style home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a two-bedroom guesthouse. It also features a media room, a game room, a pool and beach access, among many other amenities.

Williams purchased the home in 2018 for $20.25 million, according to public records. Another famous resident was Janet Jackson, who leased the home in 2009, the Mercury News said.

TMZ said another previous owner was Netflix Content Chief Ted Sarandos and leased by Janet Jackson.

The Mercury News story featured several photos of the home.

Patrick posted a picture on Instagram of Rodgers with her family at Christmas.

