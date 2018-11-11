GREEN BAY − After the Green Bay Packers defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Lambeau Field, quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ tone turned serious when the conversation turned to the California wildfires, which destroyed the northern California town of Paradise, near where Rodgers grew up and went to Butte College, and brought destruction to the Los Angeles area, where Rodgers makes his offseason home.

Rodgers called it a “tough week” and said he’d “been on the phone with a lot of folks close to me in northern California and in southern California."

Rodgers wore a Santa Monica Fire Department hat, which he received after spending time with some fire fighters there during the offseason, to his postgame news conference.

“I was thinking in my house today, this was the only paraphernalia I had that could represent my support for those folks who are fighting the fires,” Rodgers said. “My heart goes out to the great people of Paradise, California. Growing up in Chico, I spent a great deal of time up there, I played a lot of football and basketball and sports up in Paradise, basically lived in Magalia at one point, which is an even tinier town off of Paradise. The devastation there, is tough. Hearing the stories of people running down the highways to avoid the fire, knowing that people burned alive in their cars – it’s heartbreaking, for sure.

“And then you have a fire in my adopted home of southern California, so it's been a tough week for sure, and myself and the guys from northern California, our thoughts and our prayers are with those folks. Not only the great firefighters fighting the fire, but all the people displaced. In my home area, Butte County, and then obviously down south in the L.A. area.”

Rodgers said he checked in with his junior college coach, Craig Rigsbee, and with another good friend who lives in the area who had to evacuate.

Linebacker Clay Matthews, meanwhile, said the wildfires in the Los Angeles area had forced his parents to evacuate in Agoura Hills, and that the neighborhood where he makes his offseason home also had a mandatory evacuation order.

“That was really scary. Most of the time you hear of wildfires out there, they’re obviously pretty bad, but they don’t ever get that close,” Matthews said. “I lost communication with (my parents) probably Friday evening through Saturday Noon. That was pretty nerve-wracking as well. It came all the way up to the gates in our development. And with the mandatory evacuation, I had no one to report on (what happened).

“I told my wife when we went to sleep, I said, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to have a house in the morning or not.’ Fortunately, on Saturday my neighbor sent me a picture of the house and it’s still standing. I’m sure there’s a little bit of damage with embers and all that. I don’t know if you guys seen the footage of it, it’s terrifying.

“It’s difficult times back home and we have them in mind and I know everyone (here) is pulling for everyone back in Southern California.”