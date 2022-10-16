Aaron Rodgers calls for Packers to ‘simplify’ after back-to-back losses

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur didn’t take much time to contemplate the question. He didn’t have to.

The Green Bay Packers head coach was clearly aggravated by his team’s 27-10 loss to the visiting New York Jets at Lambeau Field Sunday — understandably so.

But LaFleur's anger wasn’t caused by the fact that the Jets are coached by his best friend (Robert Saleh) or because their offense is coordinated by his younger brother (Mike LaFleur), who now have some sort of bragging rights over him. That might’ve bothered the competitor in him, but LaFleur’s displeasure went far deeper than that.

LaFleur used phrases like “very humbling” and “not good enough” and “getting whipped” and “discouraging,” and those could have applied to any aspect of the team’s operation on Sunday.

But LaFleur, who had never lost back-to-back regular-season games as head coach before Sunday, was most perturbed about his team’s utter offensive dysfunction: From its inability to pass protect, to its struggles to run the ball, to its star quarterback’s inaccuracy, to its inexperienced pass catchers' troubles getting open, to the ineffectiveness of his own play-calling for a unit that had been borderline unstoppable for much of his previous three seasons in charge.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the 107 points the Packers have scored through the first six games (17.8 points per game) are their fewest in any six-game span with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback.

So, forget about the much-hyped defense, which didn’t look appreciably more aggressive — or, frankly, any better — against a young quarterback and run-first Jets offense, despite coordinator Joe Barry’s promise at midweek to alter his approach in the wake of a meeting with defensive players after the unit’s struggles in the London loss to the New York Giants a week earlier.

Forget, too, about the supposedly improved special teams, which new coordinator Rich Bisaccia seemingly had fixed after last season’s debacles, only to see the group give up a blocked punt for a touchdown (sound familiar?) and a blocked field-goal attempt.

Those were (and are) problems, no doubt about it. But they’ve been problems for years, and the one constant throughout Rodgers’ time as the starting quarterback — under LaFleur or under Mike McCarthy before him — had always been that the four-time NFL MVP could serve as the ultimate deodorant, covering up for other aspects of the operation that stunk.

Now, though, the offense — be it because of the personnel, or the execution, or the quarterback’s own performance, or all of the above — isn’t able to do that.

And that’s the primary reason for the Packers’ 3-3 record, LaFleur’s consternation, and the coach’s inability to answer the query of why the offense can’t get out of its own way.

“That’s a fair question. I don’t know. I mean, obviously, if I knew we wouldn’t be in this spot, right?” LaFleur replied. “We’re in a pretty bad predicament right now. We just could never get into a flow.

“Give them credit. They were tough to block up front. … (But) obviously, that’s about as frustrating of a game as I’ve ever been a part of in terms of an offensive perspective in trying to get something going — and you can’t. And you’re looking for answers.”

Rodgers, who was sacked four times and hit nine times — and nearly pulverized on a few of those hits — while completing 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown (88.1 passer rating) before giving way to backup Jordan Love, thinks he has one.

“Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things,” said Rodgers, who downplayed the impact of his sore right (throwing) thumb on his accuracy, saying that “maybe a couple but not too many” throws had been affected by the injury. “Based on how we’ve played the last two weeks, I think it’s going to be in our best interests to simplify things for everybody — for the line, for the backs, for the receivers. Just simplify some things and maybe that’ll help us get back on track.”

Asked what exactly that meant, Rodgers said the offense has faced similar keep-it-simple turning point moments in past seasons under LaFleur as well, even when the offense wasn’t abysmal like it has been this season, and even when it had proven commodities like departed All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to help Rodgers cover up the units inadequacies.

“Let me explain it to you: It’s always been like this. It’s always been, when we struggle, we’re doing too much,” Rodgers said. “Whether it’s with Davante Adams out there or no Davante Adams, when we get into problems is when we maybe try and do too much. That’s multiple times.

“But in the past, based on personnel or the way we were playing, we could get through that and win some of those games. So this is not a new thing, what I’m saying to you. This has been a part of every season. … (So), let’s just simplify some things. Make sure guys are playing with a little bit more confidence.

“That said, the standard is the standard. The plays that we had in were easily understood and executable, so this is not an attack on the staff at all because they put in the plan that can win football games. But, the execution, when it looks like that, it’s not good enough. So we do probably need to rein in a little bit. But like I said, this has happened in ’19 and ’20 and ’21. It’s just different personnel, different years, different momentums, different energy.”

There was plenty of negative energy inside Lambeau Field against the Jets (4-2), with the Packers getting booed by the announced crowd of 78,343 — or what was left of it by game’s end.

Tied 3-3 at halftime, the Packers defense gave up a 20-yard end-around touchdown by Braxton Berrios and a 34-yard Breece Hall TD run, sandwiched around Will Parks’ 34-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown.

But with a 25-yard Rodgers-to-Allen Lazard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, the Packers still found themselves with reasons for hope down 24-10. Hall’s touchdown had come on the first play from scrimmage of the fourth quarter, leaving ample time for Rodgers & Co. to mount a comeback.

Instead, the offense drove to the Jets’ 30-yard line but penetrated no farther because of a 10-yard Elgton Jenkins holding penalty, a 5-yard delay of game penalty, an off-the-mark Rodgers-to-Lazard deep shot and a missed connection with tight end Robert Tonyan on fourth-and-14 with 9:12 to play.

The Jets took over and, with everyone knowing they’d run the football, proceeded to do just that with little resistance from the Green Bay defense. By the time the Packers forced them to settle for a 23-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal, the Jets had gained 58 yards and used up nearly 7 minutes of clock without throwing a single pass.

That, in turn, led to LaFleur waving the white flag and inserting Love.

“We’ve got to be honest with ourselves. But don’t panic,” veteran safety Adrian Amos said. “We had a couple special teams plays that we missed, we gave up big plays on defense, and then offense struggled a little bit. We just didn’t put a complete game as a team for four quarters.

“We’ve got to grind through this. This is the season. This is how stuff goes. We’re 3-3. A lot of teams go 3-3. But all right, on to the next. Figure out what we need to correct, and keep going. I feel like we still have the players. We still have the guys here to do it. We’ve just got to do it.”