Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Bart Starr among 22 QB finalists for NFL All-Time Team

Three Green Bay Packers quarterbacks — Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre and Bart Starr — are among 22 finalists at quarterback for the NFL's All-Time Team.

Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees are the three active players among the 22. The group includes 18 Hall of Famers, the three active QBs and Peyton Manning, who is not yet eligible for the hall.

In the conclusion of the league's compilation of its All-Time Team in celebration of the NFL's 100th season, the quarterbacks were revealed Monday night. The 10 who will be chosen to the team by a 26-member blue-ribbon panel will be revealed Friday night.

In all, these 22 finalists account for 33 Super Bowl championships, plus 19 Super Bowl MVP honors. Collectively, this group has thrown for 904,181 yards and 6,317 touchdowns.

They include such consistent pre-Super Bowl championship quarterbacks as Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh and Sid Luckman:

The finalists, in alphabetical order:

Troy Aikman

Sammy Baugh

Terry Bradshaw

Tom Brady

Drew Brees

John Elway