GREEN BAY — Ten days ago, Aaron Rodgers stood at his locker before the usual mob of lights, cameras and questions and smiled.
It looked very much like the knowing smile the Green Bay Packers quarterback had worn back in 2014, when he went on his weekly radio show and told fans to “R-E-L-A-X” after the team’s 1-2 start. And it looked a lot like the believe-me-when-I-say-this grin he had on his face back in 2016, when he suggested his team was able to “run the table” in the season’s final six weeks after a 4-6 start.
Both times, Rodgers led the Packers to a berth in the NFC Championship Game, with the 2016 team getting within one win of the Super Bowl by virtue of Rodgers’ sheer force of will — and one of the greatest quarterbacking stretches in NFL history.
And so, as Rodgers spoke with reporters during his usual Wednesday media gathering in the wake of a demoralizing 37-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers three days earlier, he tried to be honest while optimistic. He acknowledged what a poor performance it had been — himself included — but still emphasized the good things the team had done during an 8-2 start and the potential it had for a special season, despite the setback.
“The key is for us is, we just have to stay healthy, but also, we have to play a little bit better in all three phases,” Rodgers said calmly. “Offensively, I’ve got to take the lead and get hot in December here, and we’ve got to start finding ways to get the ball to our guys all the time. And then the defense has to do their part, and special teams has to play well.
“If we do those things, I like the talent of our football team, I like the spirit and chemistry, and I think we’ve got a chance to be in the mix.”
That’s when the smile appeared. For Rodgers with this team and at this point in his career, it’s not all about him in terms of carrying this team, but it certainly starts with him.
Asked at midweek in advance of Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field what it would look like for him to “get hot,” Rodgers’ answer was telling. He was coming off a game in which he’d thrown four touchdown passes in a 31-13 road victory over the New York Giants, but he cited two plays — a fourth-and-10 conversion to Geronimo Allison on a tough pass across the middle with the pass rush all over him, and a 1-yard touchdown pass to Marcedes Lewis that came off an at-the-line audible and with a defender draped all over him — as examples of what he must do during the final four regular-season games and going into the playoffs.
“It’s the efficiency, it’s being good with the checks and making some plays,” Rodgers replied. “I think there were a few plays through the game (against the Giants) where I kind of had to make something happen — the fourth-and-10 throw, obviously, to G-Mo, and the check to ‘Big Dog’ on the goal line. I’m going to have to make some of those plays too, especially in some of these big games we have coming down the stretch.”
That’s not exactly the same as what he had to do in 2014, when the Packers went 7-1 in their final eight regular-season games with Rodgers completing 172 of 270 passes (63.7%) for 2,289 yards with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions (110.9 passer rating).
And it’s certainly not the same as what he did in 2016, when the Packers won six straight games to close the regular season with Rodgers completing 142 of 200 passes (71.0%) for 1,667 yards with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions (121.0 passer rating).
Rather, having just turned 36 on Monday, Rodgers seems instead to be embracing the fresh start first-year head coach Matt LaFleur — famous for emphasizing to his players the importance of “going 1-0 every week,” of “hitting the reset button” and doing “your 1/11th” to help the team — while acknowledging his own football mortality.
“(I’m) seeing the 18th hole coming up, realizing I can’t play forever and the opportunities don’t come along all the time,” Rodgers admitted, although he later claimed that he’s still just “making the turn” on the golf course that is his 15-year NFL career.
Interestingly, Rodgers said the feeling he had about this team when it reconvened for its first offseason program under LaFleur in the spring might’ve given a glimpse into why Rodgers may not feel like he must bear the entire burden of the Packers’ playoff hopes on his own shoulders this time around.
During 2018 offseason, Rodgers visited the Dalai Lama in India and also traveled with girlfriend Danica Patrick to New Zealand. This past offseason, he spent most of his time in Southern California, Arizona and Wisconsin, closer to home.
“I could feel the energy of this team early in April and May, and it was a different feel,” Rodgers explained. “And that’s what spurred me in the summertime to forgo some of the traveling I would usually do and make sure I was dialed in once training camp came around. Because I felt like we could do something special this year.”
Rodgers himself has had some special moments this season, but his statistics have been up and down. He comes into this game having completed 266 of 413 passes (64.4 percent) for 3,065 yards with 22 touchdowns and two interceptions for a 102.4 passer rating.
Those stats aren’t as gaudy as his NFL MVP-winning numbers in 2011 (4,643 yards, 45 TDs, six INTs, 122.5 rating) or 2014 (4,381 yards, 38 TDs, five INTs, 112.2 rating), which may be why Redskins linebacker Jon Bostic told The Washington Post this week that the Redskins’ game plan defensively is to shut down running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and force Rodgers to beat them.
“It is (crazy to say that). It really is. Even just saying that,” Bostic said. “You always preach going in stopping the run, making a team one-dimensional. But it’s like, making a team one-dimensional and putting the ball in the best player’s hands? Like, do you really want to do that? But that’s what it’s going to take to beat them.”
Rodgers has had multiple games where he did put up monster numbers and carried the offense, against Philadelphia in Week 4 (34 of 53, 422 yards, two touchdowns, one interception 93.4 rating) and against Oakland in Week 7 (25 of 31, 305 yards, five touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, a maximum passer rating of 158.3).
But LaFleur’s hope is that a consistent running game with Jones and Williams and an opportunistic defense led by edge rushers Za’Darius and Preston Smith will lessen the load on his quarterback.
“Just to do your absolute best each time you’re out on that field. And I think we get that from him each and every week,” LaFleur replied when asked what he needs from Rodgers in the final four weeks. “There were so many plays in that game (against the Giants) that you just don’t see guys make those types of plays. The one to G-Mo on fourth-and-10, Aaron hung in the pocket and then drifted and was getting hit as he released that ball. You don’t see many people that are physically capable of making that play. And there were a number of other plays in that game where you’re just like, ‘Wow.’ You know? But that’s the standard that he’s set because he’s done it so many times.
“(But) I think it’s not only the quarterback. It’s the other 10 guys around him have to be playing at a high level in order to be able to do some of those types of things. We always talk about ‘all 11,’ and it truly is going to take everybody to be at their best in order for us to go to where we want to go.”
Packers vs. Redskins: Three things to watch
1. BEND DON'T BREAK
Twelve games into the season, it’s pretty clear what the Packers’ defensive brand is: Get after the quarterback, thrive off turnovers, and play strong red-zone defense. Of course, part of that brand has also been their inability to stop the run and their propensity for giving up big plays. While certainly defensive coordinator Mike Pettine would prefer his unit to be a take-no-prisoners group, he’ll settle for continuing with the current formula if dominant performances aren’t in the cards.
“Of course, you want to be dominant, but if that’s off the table, then certainly you want to make sure if you’re going to choose where you’re going to be good, it’s going to be keeping teams out of the end zone,” said Pettine, whose unit entered the week sixth in the NFL in red-zone defense, allowing touchdowns at just a 47.5 percent clip. “I think that’s one thing, given the issues we’ve had this year, one thing where we have done a good job.
“You also don’t like it too when you have No. 12 (quarterback Aaron Rodgers) on the other side of the ball. Just look at some of the long drives we gave up. We want him back out there. As I always say, we play our best defense sitting on the bench. So that’s key for us, we’ve got to get off the field. So when we’ve got opportunities to do it, we’ve got to take advantage of it.”
The red-zone has been a problematic area for the Redskins on offense this season, as they rank second-to-last in the NFL in touchdown percentage (35.7 percent).
“The way we prepare guys for it, and the amount of time that we dedicate to it, it’s such an important part each week that teams are going to move the ball when they get down there (near the end zone),” Pettine said. “That’s when we’ve got to be at our best. We hate being that bend-but-don’t-break (defense), but when they do get there, we have to A, have a good play, and then B, execute it. I think our guys firmly grasp what we’re doing.”
2. BEWARE OF BIG DOG
There are probably trickier ways to change a play call at the line of scrimmage than the shouting of “Big Dog! Big Dog!” Aaron Rodgers did before throwing a touchdown to veteran right end Marcedes Lewis — aka, Big Dog — but give Rodgers this much: It worked just fine on his 1-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of last week’s 31-13 win over the New York Giants.
While Lewis’ numbers aren’t huge — he enters Sunday with 11 receptions for 131 yards and that one TD — he’s been much more of a contributor this season than last year, when the previous staff treated him like a glorified offensive tackle, essentially only using him as run blocker. He’s also been vital to the culture that has helped fuel the Packers’ 9-3 start.
“Just the way he carries himself, he’s a true professional,” Rodgers said. “I just think last year was such a telling season. You’ve got a guy who’s been to Pro Bowls, who’s had double-digit touchdown seasons, and (he had) a very limited role in the passing game. But to see his attitude the entire year and his leadership was a thing of beauty. As an older player, I already had a ton of respect for him but it just went way up when I saw his approach every single day.
“The key, I think, for him this year is really feeling like he has a role in the offense and when you give a role to somebody, you fill them up with purpose and energy and you give them a direction. And it’s allowed him to be an even bigger leader and role model for the guys in this room.”
3. DOWNRIGHT OFFENSIVE
It’s hard to imagine a less intimidating offense coming into Lambeau Field than the crew Washington will put out there, a unit that ranks dead last in the NFL in scoring (14.4 points per game), dead last in total offense (262.4 yards per game), dead last in passing offense (163.0 per game), dead last in third-down efficiency (26.5 percent) and second-to-last in red-zone efficiency (35.7 percent).
Such is the life of a team with an interim head coach (ex-University of Wisconsin assistant Bill Callahan) and a rookie quarterback (ex-Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins (above), who replaced Case Keenum). Nonetheless, the Redskins are coming off back-to-back wins and the Packers have shown this season that they’re not even close to being good enough to win games when they barely show up.
With Rodgers admonishing fans to get up early, get their (responsible) beer-drinking on and report to Lambeau Field ready to be difference-makers, it’s clear the quarterback and the coaching staff do not want complacency to set in with three division games — at home against the resurgent Chicago Bears, on the road at the nipping-at-their-heels Minnesota Vikings and a finale at Ford Field against Detroit, a team the Packers haven’t beaten in the Motor City since the 2016 regular-season finale — to close out the year.
“You can’t take anything for granted in this league,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said at midweek. “You look at a team that’s reeled off two wins in a row. They’ve been plus-4 in the turnover margin in those two victories. They’re 3-4 since they won that first game (after an 0-5 start). So they’re a talented team. You just can’t take anything for granted in this league. You better show up and bring your ‘A’ game each and every week.”
