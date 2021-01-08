 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers beats out Patrick Mahomes for top QB spot on AP All-Pro team
topical alert top story

Packers Chiefs Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, beat out Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes for the first-team spot on the AP All-Pro team. 

 ED ZURGA, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Aaron Rodgers, who guided the Green Bay Packers (13-3) to the top seed in the NFC, was named to The Associated Press NFL All-Pro team for the third time in his career Friday, beating out Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes for the first-team quarterback spot.

Selected for the first time in the offensive skill positions are 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry of Tennessee, Buffalo wideout Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL in catches and yards receiving, and Rodgers' favorite target, Davante Adams.

“For me, honestly, I think it’s just been finding different small things that I can get better at, obviously," Adams says. “I feel like I’m a pretty complete receiver. ... It’s just fine-tuning the things I do well and just figuring out a way to do them even better.”

The Packers and Indianapolis Colts both have four first-team All-Pros. Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari makes his second appearance, and center Corey Linsley his first. Indianapolis has interior lineman DeForest Buckner and linebacker Darius Leonard on the defense, left guard Quenton Nelson on offense, and George Odum as the special teamer. Nelson is a three-time All-Pro, Leonard a double selection, while Buckner and Odum make it for the first time.

Green Bay edge rusher Za'Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander were both named to the second team. 

Dynamic defensive star Aaron Donald and unstoppable tight end Travis Kelce were the sole unanimous choices.

Donald and Kelce swept the votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. It is the sixth All-Pro selection for Donald, who has helped the Los Angeles Rams to the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and the third for Kansas City's record-setting Kelce.

“I think the best display of greatness is making people around you better,” Rams coach Sean McVay says of Donald. “And that’s exactly what he does, by the way he influences them every single week.”

Mahomes lauded Kelce for the way he approaches his job.

“He works his tail off every single day and he’s practicing every single day and he’s making sure he’s prepared for these moments,” Mahomes said. "For a guy to have that much talent, work that hard and be able to learn really every single day like that, that’s what makes him so special on the field.”

Joining Donald and Kelce are 15 players returning to the squad, and 14 newcomers. 

Check out the complete first and second teams below:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter — Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

Running Back —Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End — Vacant

Wide Receivers — DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)

Left Tackle — Garett Bolles, Denver

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Buffalo

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

This story will be updated. 

