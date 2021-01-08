Aaron Rodgers beats out Patrick Mahomes for top QB spot on AP All-Pro team

Aaron Rodgers, who guided the Green Bay Packers (13-3) to the top seed in the NFC, was named to The Associated Press NFL All-Pro team for the third time in his career Friday, beating out Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes for the first-team quarterback spot.
Selected for the first time in the offensive skill positions are 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry of Tennessee, Buffalo wideout Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL in catches and yards receiving, and Rodgers' favorite target, Davante Adams.
“For me, honestly, I think it’s just been finding different small things that I can get better at, obviously," Adams says. “I feel like I’m a pretty complete receiver. ... It’s just fine-tuning the things I do well and just figuring out a way to do them even better.”
The Packers and Indianapolis Colts both have four first-team All-Pros. Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari makes his second appearance, and center Corey Linsley his first. Indianapolis has interior lineman DeForest Buckner and linebacker Darius Leonard on the defense, left guard Quenton Nelson on offense, and George Odum as the special teamer. Nelson is a three-time All-Pro, Leonard a double selection, while Buckner and Odum make it for the first time.
Green Bay edge rusher Za'Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander were both named to the second team.
Dynamic defensive star Aaron Donald and unstoppable tight end Travis Kelce were the sole unanimous choices.
Donald and Kelce swept the votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. It is the sixth All-Pro selection for Donald, who has helped the Los Angeles Rams to the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and the third for Kansas City's record-setting Kelce.
“I think the best display of greatness is making people around you better,” Rams coach Sean McVay says of Donald. “And that’s exactly what he does, by the way he influences them every single week.”
Mahomes lauded Kelce for the way he approaches his job.
“He works his tail off every single day and he’s practicing every single day and he’s making sure he’s prepared for these moments,” Mahomes said. "For a guy to have that much talent, work that hard and be able to learn really every single day like that, that’s what makes him so special on the field.”
Joining Donald and Kelce are 15 players returning to the squad, and 14 newcomers.
Check out the complete first and second teams below:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington
Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis
Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis
Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami
Punter — Jake Bailey, New England
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England
Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis
Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)
Running Back —Alvin Kamara, New Orleans
Tight End — Vacant
Wide Receivers — DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)
Left Tackle — Garett Bolles, Denver
Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
Center — Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay
Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)
Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties — Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit
Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Buffalo
Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Miami
Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England
Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
This story will be updated.
