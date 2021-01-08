Aaron Rodgers beats out Patrick Mahomes for top QB spot on AP All-Pro team

Dynamic defensive star Aaron Donald and unstoppable tight end Travis Kelce were the sole unanimous choices.

Donald and Kelce swept the votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. It is the sixth All-Pro selection for Donald, who has helped the Los Angeles Rams to the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and the third for Kansas City's record-setting Kelce.

“I think the best display of greatness is making people around you better,” Rams coach Sean McVay says of Donald. “And that’s exactly what he does, by the way he influences them every single week.”

Mahomes lauded Kelce for the way he approaches his job.

“He works his tail off every single day and he’s practicing every single day and he’s making sure he’s prepared for these moments,” Mahomes said. "For a guy to have that much talent, work that hard and be able to learn really every single day like that, that’s what makes him so special on the field.”

Joining Donald and Kelce are 15 players returning to the squad, and 14 newcomers.

Check out the complete first and second teams below:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE