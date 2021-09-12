Aaron Rodgers’ assessment of Packers’ embarrassing loss? ‘We played bad, I played bad’

Extra points

The Packers lost tight end Josiah Deguara to a concussion during the game. Deguara was playing his first regular-season game since tearing his ACL against Atlanta last Oct. 5. He was able to leave the field under his own power after teammates took a knee and watched with concerned looks on their faces as Deguara stayed down. … LaFleur didn’t want to talk about what he saw on the questionable Za’Darius Smith roughing-the-passer penalty that wiped out Darnell Savage’s third-quarter end-zone interception. “You trying to get me in trouble?” he replied to a reporter. … Smith played sparingly after missing most of camp and much of last week’s practices while dealing with what the team has said is a back injury. “He said he felt good (Saturday) night and then we made him work out (Sunday) morning before the game, and he said he felt good in that,” LaFleur said. “So we decided to let him play.” … Although LaFleur never announced what his starting offensive line would be, it was Elgton Jenkins at left tackle, Lucas Patrick at left guard, rookie Josh Myers at center, rookie Royce Newman at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle, as expected. “I thought the line played good, I really do,” said Rodgers, who was sacked once and hit seven times. “The protection overall was really good."