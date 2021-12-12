Aaron Rodgers and the Packers overcome special-teams gaffes to continue their dominance over the Bears

Plus, had it not been for Bears defensive back Kindle Vildor being flagged for running out of bounds on punt coverage, the Packers also would have turned the ball over on special teams when punt returner Amari Rodgers had the ball hit him in the facemask on a fourth-quarter return, which would have given the Bears the ball deep in Green Bay territory.

And, just to make it interesting, after the Bears kicked a field goal with 1:22 to play, the ensuing onside kick caromed off Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s hands and was recovered by the Bears’ Khalil Herbert. (Herbert actually took the recovery to the end zone, but onside kicks cannot be advanced once recovered by the kicking team.)

In the end, though, it wasn’t enough to derail the Packers. Adams’ touchdown immediately after Grant’s touchdown was crucial, and the Packers took the lead for good on the opening drive of the third quarter, with Jones capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run to make it 28-27 after the extra point.

“The drive at the end of the first half was really important, hitting Davante for that touchdown, and then the next drive (to start the second half),” Rodgers said. “We basically controlled the rest of the game until the last few minutes fiasco.