Aaron Rodgers and the Packers overcome special-teams gaffes to continue their dominance over the Bears

GREEN BAY — Brian Urlacher stopped mid-sentence and corrected himself. The Chicago Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer had used the word so many times during his playing career — “rivalry” — when talking about facing the Green Bay Packers, that it just sort of slipped out.
“Bears-Packers is such a big rivalry g— … I’m sorry, ‘tradition-wise’ it’s a big game. Because a rivalry has to go both ways,” Urlacher said in the days leading up to the teams’ “Sunday Night Football” matchup at Lambeau Field — the 204th regular-season meeting in the historic series. “Both teams have to win to make it a rivalry.”
After all, while Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers had gotten the better of Urlacher and the Bears during his 13-year playing career — his teams were 9-15 against Green Bay, including playoffs — the alleged rivalry had flipped even further toward the Packers since Urlacher’s 2013 retirement, with the Packers winning 14 of the next 17 meetings, including Rodgers’ “I still own you!” victory in the teams’ first matchup this season.
“If you don’t want him to say that, beat him,” Urlacher said. “Beat him. It’s pretty simple.”
Actually, for the Bears, it’s not so simple. Because they certainly tried on Sunday night. Or, more accurately, the Packers special teams units did everything they could to give the Bears the chance to do it.
In the end, though, even Green Bay’s gaffe-a-palooza wasn’t enough to help the lowly Bears in what ended up being a 45-30 Packers victory.
“That was a wild game. Stuff happened I haven’t seen in a long time. Some of the special teams stuff that happened …,” Rodgers told NBC Sports during his post-game on-field interview. “Offensively, it was nice to get in a rhythm and get some things going. We just responded when we had to.”
The Packers improved to 10-3 and stayed in the hunt for the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the conference’s lone playoff bye. They weren’t able to clinch the NFC North title, thanks to the Minnesota Vikings holding on for a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, but with four games remaining, coach Matt LaFleur’s crew needs just one more victory to do so.
The Bears, meanwhile, fell to 4-9 with coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace facing uncertain futures as ownership mulls yet another regime change.
Rodgers continued his dominance over the Bears, completing 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 141.1. In his last four games against Chicago, Rodgers has registered passer ratings of 132.3, 147.9, 128.0 and 141.1, completing 76.1% of his passes with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s now thrown 61 career touchdown passes against the Bears, one more than Favre did during his time with the Packers and Vikings.
Rodgers got help from wide receivers Davante Adams (10 catches, 121 yards, two touchdowns) and Allen Lazard (six catches, 75 yards, one touchdown), running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon (136 combined yards from scrimmage, plus two touchdowns by Jones) and a defense that pressured rookie quarterback Justin Fields all night and forced three turnovers, including Rasul Douglas’ second-quarter 55-yard interception return for a touchdown, his second pick-six in as many games.
All of which made it easy to forget that the Packers actually trailed 24-14 late in the second quarter after the special teams’ biggest mistake — allowing Jakeem Grant to return a punt 97 yards for a touchdown with 1 minute, 32 seconds left until halftime.
It was one of a bevy of mistakes made by the besieged unit, which had dealt with place-kicking issues all season long. Ironically, though, the kicking operation — kicker Mason Crosby, holder Corey Bojorquez and long-snapper Steven Wirtel — had a perfect night, with Crosby making a 20-yard field-goal and all six extra points.
The rest of the performance, though, was far from perfect. In addition to Grant’s return, the coverage units also allowed a 34-yard punt return, a 42-yard kickoff return and a 40-yard kickoff return. Crosby booted one kickoff out of bounds, giving the Bears the ball at their own 40 to start that drive. Kickoff returner Malik Taylor fielded a kickoff as it was heading out of bounds, forcing the offense to start its second possession at the Green Bay 5-yard line.
Plus, had it not been for Bears defensive back Kindle Vildor being flagged for running out of bounds on punt coverage, the Packers also would have turned the ball over on special teams when punt returner Amari Rodgers had the ball hit him in the facemask on a fourth-quarter return, which would have given the Bears the ball deep in Green Bay territory.
And, just to make it interesting, after the Bears kicked a field goal with 1:22 to play, the ensuing onside kick caromed off Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s hands and was recovered by the Bears’ Khalil Herbert. (Herbert actually took the recovery to the end zone, but onside kicks cannot be advanced once recovered by the kicking team.)
In the end, though, it wasn’t enough to derail the Packers. Adams’ touchdown immediately after Grant’s touchdown was crucial, and the Packers took the lead for good on the opening drive of the third quarter, with Jones capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run to make it 28-27 after the extra point.
“The drive at the end of the first half was really important, hitting Davante for that touchdown, and then the next drive (to start the second half),” Rodgers said. “We basically controlled the rest of the game until the last few minutes fiasco.
“But we found a way to win in a rivalry game. You have to throw the records out when you play these guys. They played hard and made some plays. But we’re excited about where we’re at.”
