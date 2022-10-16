Aaron Rodgers advocates for Packers to be active at trade deadline

GREEN BAY — With 16 days until the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, it sounds like Aaron Rodgers believes Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst should be active in the market.

Speaking after the Packers’ 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon dropped his team to 3-3, the veteran quarterback and four-time NFL MVP — and, unofficially, the assistant GM — said he’s already had conversations with Gutekunst and the personnel staff about exactly that.

The Packers are particularly thin at wide receiver, where veteran Sammy Watkins is still on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, rookie Christian Watson has been in and out of the lineup because of a hamstring injury of his own, and veteran Randall Cobb left Sunday’s loss with an ankle injury that might land him on IR but isn’t expected to end his season.

There’s also questions on the offensive line, where head coach Matt LaFleur briefly benched second-year right guard Royce Newman before his replacement, Jake Hanson, suffered what appeared to be a serious biceps injury, and the Packers don’t have a proven commodity who can play right tackle and allow former Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins to move inside.

“Well, we’ll see,” Rodgers replied when asked if the Packers have the horses to get to the Super Bowl with the roster as currently constructed. “We need Sammy back. I think that’s happening here pretty soon. ‘Cobby,’ I’m guessing he’ll be out for a little bit.

“Brian and I have had a number of conversations. I trust him and his staff. If they feel like they need to add, they will. I think there’s enough on this team to be a successful team.”

Gutekunst, now in his fifth year as GM, has pursued myriad trades at past deadlines but hasn’t been willing to meet some of the exorbitant asking prices for players on the trade block.

With Rodgers’ 39th birthday fast approaching and the team’s Super Bowl window possibly closing with it, Rodgers hinted that bold strokes may be needed.

“There’s the possibility if certain guys emerge of us having a chance to make a run. I know Brian believes the same thing,” Rodgers said. “But if there’s an opportunity, I would expect that Brian will be in the mix.”

Line struggles

Not only did the Packers’ offensive line allow Rodgers to be sacked four times and get hit nine times overall, but the unit couldn’t open up many holes for running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, either. They combined for just 60 yards on 19 carries, with Jones’ nine attempts netting just 19 yards.

“The bottom line is, if we don’t get it blocked up front better, it’s hard. Because we didn’t run the ball effectively (and) I felt like there was a lot of pressure on our quarterback,” LaFleur said. “I know Aaron took a ton of hits today, and (the line) is where the game starts. So, we’ve got to coach better, we’ve got to come up with something that alleviates some of the pressure. But it was a pretty poor day offensively.”

Rodgers said the Jets didn’t do anything exotic to generate pressure on him, using a four-man rush and rarely sending blitzers. He said the Packers had the Jets defensive line’s twists and stunts well-scouted but still struggled to handle them.

“They brought about two or three pressures, it felt like, all day. It was four-man rush,” Rodgers said. “It was execution. They brought some twists, but we knew they were like 50% twists in certain situations based on the analytics. We just didn’t execute that very well.”

Of the Packers’ seven penalties, three were on Jenkins (one false start, two holding penalties), although he was only part of the line’s issues.

“The inconsistency, that’s the No. 1 thing,” left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “Coaches always preach from top down, it takes all 11. We’ve got to be more consistent, and we’ve got to be more honest moving forward about what we’re doing. Whether that’s run or pass, we’ve all got to be on the same page, and we’ve all got to execute our jobs.”

Cobb emotional after injury

As Cobb rode shotgun on a cart to the locker room after suffering his ankle injury, FOX Sports’ cameras captured Cobb’s eyes welling with tears before he put a towel over his head. According to Rodgers, Cobb was concerned he had suffered a season-ending broken leg on the third-quarter play.

While LaFleur said he was “absolutely” concerned about the injury after the game, a source said x-rays on Cobb’s ankle were negative and that he most likely sustained a high-ankle sprain. That could still sideline him for a while, but the 32-year-old security blanket for Rodgers appears to have avoided a catastrophic injury.

“I think he thought that was it, that he’d broken it. But I don’t think that’s the case,” Rodgers said. “(My) heart goes out to him for sure. It’s tough, but he was in better spirits in the locker room, and I don’t think it’s going to be (season-ending). You can put guys down on IR now and be (out) four weeks, so that might be a possibility.”

Said LaFleur “He’s such a great leader for us and has made some key plays, specifically on a lot of third downs, helping us move the chains. Certainly, it hurts our offense when he’s not out there. I hope he’s all right.”

12’s standard

After winning his third and fourth MVP awards over the past two seasons, Rodgers’ stat line through six games is very un-Rodgers-like: He’s completed 67% of his passes for 1,403 yards with nine touchdowns against three interceptions with 15 sacks for a passer rating of 94.2. He’s also been charged with three fumbles, although the one the Packers lost on Sunday appeared to be more on Dillon than him.

Asked if he has played well enough, Rodgers replied, “I’ll have to go back and look at the film. There’s always a couple plays you’d like to have back. (I) felt like we were just so terrible the first four drives of the game. I’ve got to look at it and see what I could’ve done better. But I’ve got to raise my game probably a little tick in order for us to come out on the winning side in some of these games.”

Nowhere to hide

While defensive players insisted that their side of the ball didn’t play all that poorly, there was no denying that the unit didn’t get the job done during the fourth quarter.

The Jets took over with 9 minutes, 12 seconds left in the game, and on a 13-play, 60-yard drive, the Jets didn’t throw a single pass on their way to a 23-yard field goal to make it a three-score game.

The drive saw Breece Hall break back-to-back 12-yard runs, Michael Carter get loose for a 25-yard gain, tight end Tyler Conklin go under center to take a direct snap to pick up a third-and-1 with the rare tight end sneak, and Hall get to the goal line on a 4-yard run on a direct snap.

“I thought there were a couple of positions we were in to make a tackle (on those runs). You’ve got to make those,” LaFleur said. “When everybody in the building knows you’re going to run the football and they’re able to do it, that’s a little bit discouraging. Whether we’re not putting our guys in the best position or it’s a lack of execution, I think we’ve got to go back and look at it.”