Aaron Rodgers acknowledges his desire to finish career with Packers 'may not be a reality at this point'

Favre said last week that telling then-coach Mike McCarthy and then-GM Ted Thompson that he was retiring so soon after the season ended was a mistake.

“If I could go back and do things differently, I certainly would,” Favre said. “I would much rather have not said anything and just bought a little time. Of course, everyone knew by that time I couldn’t make up my mind two months removed from the season anyway. We had been down that road before. But I knew, and I have no ill feelings about this, but I knew they were sort of ready to go in a different direction. And at some point you’ve got to make that transition, and Ted felt like that was probably the best time. It turned out to be a great move. And I’d tell Ted that to his face right now.

“It was a great move drafting Aaron Rodgers, and it was a great time to make that transition. And it’s worked out well for them. The jury is out whether or not the same will happen with Jordan and his transition. We will see.”

Favre, of course, unretired a few months later, wound up being traded to the New York Jets that summer and finished his career by playing two seasons with the rival Minnesota Vikings.