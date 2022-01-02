Aaron Jones gets back to being ‘home-run threat’ in Packers’ win over Vikings

GREEN BAY — About a month ago, Aaron Jones was self-assessing his season and was bothered by the absence of big, game-breaking runs.
At the time, Jones had only two runs of 20 or more yards: A 57-yarder at Cincinnati on Oct. 10, and a 28-yarder at Chicago on Oct. 17. After that win over the Bears, Jones’ longest run over the next eight games (including a Nov. 21 loss at Minnesota for which Jones was inactive with a knee injury), was a 16-yarder.
“That’s something that I’ve definitely got to get back to — breaking those long runs, being explosive, being that home-run threat and putting pressure on the defense,” Jones said. “That’s something that I look forward to getting back to.”
In Sunday night’s 37-10 victory over the Vikings at Lambeau Field, Jones got back to doing just that.
During the first half alone, Jones had runs of 27 and 28 yards. Although those two big runs led to only three points — the first explosive run went to waste when the Packers failed on fourth-and-3 from Minnesota’s 11-yard line — it marked the first time in Jones’ career that he had two runs of 25 yards or more in the same game. By halftime, he had 69 yards on just six carries.
Five cleared to play
After a challenging week with players landing on and coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list on a daily basis, the Packers wound up having to make very few adjustments to their game-day roster because of the virus.
Punter Corey Bojorquez, who tested positive on Tuesday, was returned to the active roster on Saturday and medically cleared on Sunday, meaning the Packers didn’t need to bring emergency punter Johnny Townsend onto the roster and didn’t have to experiment with an inexperienced holder on Mason Crosby’s placekicks, either.
That turned out to be important on Crosby’s first field goal, as Bojorquez initially bobbled the snap but managed to get the ball down just in time for Crosby’s right leg to swing through and put a 35-yarder between the uprights for a 3-0 lead.
The Packers also got two of their top tight ends (Marcedes Lewis, Tyler Davis), special teams linebacker Oren Burks and backup offensive lineman Ben Braden back in time for the game, and Lewis’ return allowed him to make his 27th consecutive start, the longest such active streak among tight ends.
Wide receiver/returner Amari Rodgers did remain on the COVID-19 list, opening the door for recently signed David Moore, who had a 21-yard punt return to start the second half — the longest punt return of the season for Green Bay. Rodgers had a 17-yarder earlier in the year.
Alexander lands on COVID-19 list
Jaire Alexander wasn’t going to play on Sunday night, anyway. The Packers' star cornerback is still working his way back from his Oct. 3 shoulder injury, and while the Packers activated him to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, they did so with no intention of playing him against the Vikings.
That point became moot not long before kickoff, though, as the team placed Alexander on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
With the NFL’s new return-to-play protocols, Alexander could be back inside team headquarters by midweek, in time for Wednesday’s practice, if the Packers want to get Alexander some work in next Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit before the playoffs begin.
Asked during the week about how the team planned to re-integrate Alexander into the lineup, coach Matt LaFleur replied, “It’s going to be gradual. When he’s ready, then he’ll be available. But I think it’s just more or less making sure that everybody feels comfortable with where he’s at and making sure that he’s good for the long haul.”
Extra points
LaFleur made a curious decision early in the game, choosing to challenge a completion from Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion to Tyler Conklin on which LaFleur believed linebacker Preston Smith got a hand on Conklin and caused him to fall before getting up to gain more yardage. LaFleur turned out to be right, although all the successful challenge did was save the Packers 11 yards, cutting a 23-yard gain down to 12 yards. … Wide receiver Davante Adams had eight catches for 118 yards and a touchdown during the first half, marking his 31st career 100-yard receiving game, one behind the Packers record held by Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton. Those 118 yards gave Adams 1,480 yards on the season — despite missing one game after contracting COVID-19 — to put him within 39 yards of Jordy Nelson’s 2014 franchise single-season receiving record of 1,519 yards. … Before a field goal drive to end the half, the Vikings had managed just 28 net yards of offense over a five-possession span of the first half and had not converted a single third-down situation. … Rashan Gary notched a first-half sack against Mannion, giving Gary 9.5 on the season, the most on the team. Smith followed with a sack of his own, giving him nine on the year.
