Aaron Jones gets back to being ‘home-run threat’ in Packers’ win over Vikings

Alexander lands on COVID-19 list

Jaire Alexander wasn’t going to play on Sunday night, anyway. The Packers' star cornerback is still working his way back from his Oct. 3 shoulder injury, and while the Packers activated him to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, they did so with no intention of playing him against the Vikings.

That point became moot not long before kickoff, though, as the team placed Alexander on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With the NFL’s new return-to-play protocols, Alexander could be back inside team headquarters by midweek, in time for Wednesday’s practice, if the Packers want to get Alexander some work in next Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit before the playoffs begin.

Asked during the week about how the team planned to re-integrate Alexander into the lineup, coach Matt LaFleur replied, “It’s going to be gradual. When he’s ready, then he’ll be available. But I think it’s just more or less making sure that everybody feels comfortable with where he’s at and making sure that he’s good for the long haul.”

