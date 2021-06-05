Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon believe they can give Packers potent RB tandem

“I definitely know what I can contribute,” Dillon said. “So (I’m) just looking to contribute and build on top of that and have more games like that Tennessee game.”

Dillon showed enough potential that the Packers felt comfortable allowing Williams to leave via free agency. The 2017 fourth-round pick from BYU had 1,985 yards rushing and 961 yards receiving over the last four seasons.

Although he had just 46 carries in his rookie season, Dillon already has earned plenty of attention on social media, thanks largely to his enormous quadriceps muscles.

Dillon spoke to the media via Zoom on Wednesday while wearing a sweatshirt that said, “The Quadfather.” Two weeks ago, he posted on TikTok a video that showed him crushing a watermelon with his quads.

“Somebody said if you get to 200,000 followers, you’ve got to break a watermelon,” Dillon said. “I’m a man of my word, so I had to do it, give the people what they wanted. It’s a lot harder than it looks.”