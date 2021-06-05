Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon believe they can give Packers potent RB tandem

Green Bay’s Aaron Jones has a new running mate in the backfield now that Jamaal Williams has left for the Detroit Lions.
A.J. Dillon, the team’s 2020 second-round pick from Boston College, believes the Packers won’t miss a beat.
“I think we can be the best running back tandem in the NFL,” Dillon said.
As the Packers conduct voluntary organized team activities without disgruntled MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and most of his top receivers, Jones and Dillon are both working out and preparing to lead Green Bay’s rushing attack.
Both have plenty of motivation.
Jones wants to honor his father, Alvin Jones Sr., who died on April 6 at the age of 57. Jones lost his father less than a month after signing a four-year, $48 million contract to remain with the Packers.
“Definitely, the rest of my career will be dedicated to my father,” Jones said. “He’s the reason I started playing football. He’s what kept me going so many times. As a kid when you want to give up, he kept me going.”
Jones credits his father for helping the 2017 fifth-round pick from UTEP develop into a Pro Bowler. Jones and Jim Brown are the only NFL players to rush for at least 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns while averaging at least 5 yards per carry over their first four seasons.
“I know something that he would want me to continue to do is push forward, work hard and continue to reach the goals that we set and continue to work toward that,” Jones said. “I’m going to continue to do that. I’m going to continue to honor him and wear our last name on the back of our jersey as big and as proud as I can.”
Dillon is seeking to make the most of his expanded role after a difficult rookie season in which he missed five games due to COVID-19 and spent the entire year behind Jones and Williams on the depth chart. It was a learning experience for a guy who averaged 24.1 carries per game during his college career.
He did manage to rush for 124 yards in a late-season victory over the Tennessee Titans when Williams was out with a quadriceps injury.
“I definitely know what I can contribute,” Dillon said. “So (I’m) just looking to contribute and build on top of that and have more games like that Tennessee game.”
Dillon showed enough potential that the Packers felt comfortable allowing Williams to leave via free agency. The 2017 fourth-round pick from BYU had 1,985 yards rushing and 961 yards receiving over the last four seasons.
Although he had just 46 carries in his rookie season, Dillon already has earned plenty of attention on social media, thanks largely to his enormous quadriceps muscles.
Dillon spoke to the media via Zoom on Wednesday while wearing a sweatshirt that said, “The Quadfather.” Two weeks ago, he posted on TikTok a video that showed him crushing a watermelon with his quads.
“Somebody said if you get to 200,000 followers, you’ve got to break a watermelon,” Dillon said. “I’m a man of my word, so I had to do it, give the people what they wanted. It’s a lot harder than it looks.”
Green Bay’s rushing attack should benefit from the contrasting styles of its two top rushers, with Jones showcasing breakaway ability and Dillon having the strength to punish potential tacklers while picking up first downs.
“They’re a little bit different, I should say a lot different, in their styles,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said. “But at the end of the day, you look at what they can bring to the table, both of those guys are going to be able to produce.”
Dillon is quick to point out both he and Jones are complete backs, even if they have different strengths.
“You look at us and you see thunder and lightning, which absolutely we are,” Dillon said. “But, you know, the lightning guy, Aaron, he can also grind out some yards. And the thunder guy, myself, I’d like to say I can still beat some guys running away from them.”
Green Bay bound: Get to know all 9 players picked by Packers in 2021 NFL Draft
ERIC STOKES — CB — GEORGIA
Round: 1
Pick: No. 29 overall
Year: Redshirt junior
Age: 22 (March 1, 1999)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 194 pounds
Packers jersey number: 21
Notes: Stokes was a two-year starter, finishing his Bulldogs career with four interceptions while also registering as one of the fastest players in the draft, running a 4.25-second 40-yard dash at Georgia's pro day.
College stats:
JOSH MYERS — OL — OHIO STATE
Round: 2
Pick: No. 62
Year: Junior
Age: 22 (July 16, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
Packers jersey number: 71
Notes: Myers started 21 games in his final two seasons with the Buckeyes, earning first-team all-Big Ten honors in 2020. While he lined up at center in college, the Packers feel like Myers can play all three interior spots on the offensive line.
AMARI RODGERS — WR — CLEMSON
Round: 3
Pick: No. 85
Year: Senior
Age: 21 (Sept. 23, 1999)
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 212 pounds
Packers jersey number: 8
Notes: The Packers moved up seven spots in the third round to snag Rodgers, who caught 181 passes for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns at Clemson — including 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven TDs as a senior. Rodgers has drawn comparisons to former Packers receiver Randall Cobb, and he didn't shy away from it during his pro day. “I’d definitely see myself as a Randall Cobb type player, being used in the slot, jet sweeps and the return game, as well,” Rodgers said. “Ever since Randall left, they haven't had a guy like that for real."
College stats:
ROYCE NEWMAN — OL — MISSISSIPPI
Round: 4
Pick: No. 142
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 23 (Aug. 17, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
Packers jersey number: 70
Notes: The Packers see Newman as another versatile lineman who could help in multiple spots. A two-year starter at Ole Miss, Newman started all 10 games last season at right tackle. While he has long enough arms to stay at tackle, his length could be an advantage inside as well.
TEDARRELL SLATON — DL — FLORIDA
Round: 5
Pick: No. 173
Year: Senior
Age: N/A
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 330 pounds
Packers jersey number: 93
Notes: Slaton, who started his collegiate career on the offensive line, didn’t start for the Gators until his senior season, finishing last season with 1.5 sacks, 37 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 12 games.
College stats:
SHEMAR JEAN-CHARLES — CB — APPALACHIAN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: No. 178
Year: Senior
Age: N/A
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 184 pounds
Packers jersey number: 22
Notes: Jean-Charles, who lead the nation with 17 pass breakups last season, was the first player from a non-Power Five school that the Packers selected during this year's draft. While he only intercepted two passes in two seasons as a starter, his 27 breakups during that span stood out.
College stats:
COLE VAN LANEN — OL — WISCONSIN
Round: 6
Pick: No. 214
Year: Senior
Age: 23 (April 23, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 305 pounds
Packers jersey number: 78
Notes: Van Lanen almost missed the draft-day call from his hometown team. Luckily he ignored his phone's warning of a potential spam risk and answered. The call was from the Green Bay Packers, informing the former Badgers lineman that he was being drafted by the team he grew up rooting for. He played in 45 games at tackle for UW, including five starts last season when he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive year.
ISAIAH MCDUFFIE — LB — BOSTON COLLEGE
Round: 6
Pick: No. 220
Year: Redshirt junior
Age: 21 (July 21, 1999)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 227 pounds
Packers jersey number: 58
Notes: McDuffie, an inside linebacker, had 107 tackles, three sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss with one interception last season after missing a significant portion of the 2019 season with a knee injury.
College stats:
KYLIN HILL — RB — MISSISSIPPI STATE
Round: 7
Pick: No. 256
Year: Senior
Age: 22 (Aug. 18, 1998)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 214 pounds
Packers jersey number: 32
Notes: Despite being Green Bay's final selection of the three-day draft, Hill could be a third option in the backfield for the Packers this season. He rushed for 734 yards as a sophomore in 2018 and 1,350 yards as a junior in 2019. Last season, Hill carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards in the first three games before being suspended for a game by new coach Mike Leach and then opting out of the remainder of the season.
College stats: