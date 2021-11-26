Aaron Donald knows his emotional play can energize Rams against Packers on Sunday

"When you think about what he was really persevering and pushing through, it just epitomizes what a stud he is and how much he wanted to be out there with his teammates," Rams coach Sean McVay said this week, adding, "The suddenness, the twitch, the explosion, all the things that make him special - there were some limitations in that.

"And then obviously the snap count was limited."

As the final seconds ticked off the Lambeau Field clock to end the Rams' season, Donald was overcome with emotion.

"He wants to do everything for this team to try to help his teammates, to be able to achieve success collectively," McVay said. "And I think there was a lot of emotions because of how important it is where that represents the finality of the chase to try to go be a world champion.

"But then it also represented him working through some stuff. And I think it was a combination of probably the frustration, not being able to be at his best."

Donald indicated that he was done talking about last season. He said he was "100% healthy" and energized coming out of last week's open date.

"No injuries, no aches, no pains," he said. "I'm coming off of a bye, feeling good. So, we ready to go. I'm ready to go."