A year in a ‘dark place,’ Elgton Jenkins’ 4-year extension shows hard work pays off

GREEN BAY — Elgton Jenkins stood at his locker Friday afternoon, all smiles.

The juxtaposition of how he was feeling in the aftermath of his new four-year, $68 million contract extension, versus how he’d felt a year ago, when he was recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, was not lost on the Green Bay Packers' versatile offensive lineman.

“This time last year, I was in a dark place,” Jenkins confessed as the Packers prepared for their Christmas Day road trip to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. “Just coming off three seasons of playing well and then you hurt yourself in your third season.

“I was in a dark place, but I just had to work, work, work my way through this.”

That hard work paid off Thursday night, when the Packers and Jenkins’ agents — Damarius Bilbo and Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports — agreed on the deal, which included a $24 million signing bonus and could be worth up to $74 million with incentives.

“Since the moment he walked into the building, Elgton has been a core member of this franchise while displaying an uncommon versatility, unselfishness and toughness,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said in the team’s announcement of the extension. “He’s a tremendous leader and teammate and he has earned everything that has come to him.”

The $17 million per-year average makes Jenkins the second highest paid offensive guard in the league. It also puts him in the top 10 of left tackle compensation, which is significant because Jenkins could shift to left tackle next season if five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is released in a cost-cutting move after an injury-addled 2022 season.

“It’s a great day for us, a great day for Elgton. Obviously, he’s earned it,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “He does it the right way. It’s always fun as a coach to see guys that get rewarded for not only their performance, but what they do in the locker room and the leadership he brings.

“I can’t say enough great things about him. He’s been just awesome since the day he set foot in this building, just brings so much to our team. Just really, really, really, really excited. That’s a good little Christmas present for all of us.”

Jenkins, coming off a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in October 2021, began the season at right tackle but moved to left guard after struggling at an unfamiliar position while also having issues with his surgically repaired knee. He’s played well at his original position over the past month and has played every offensive snap since sitting out the team’s Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo with a foot injury.

Over the last four games, Jenkins has allowed zero sacks, hits or pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I don’t think there’s a position up front he can’t play,” LaFleur said. “He’s just done so many great things. Fighting through the adversity, going through a knee injury, it obviously took him a little bit for him (to get) going this year, which is to be expected. But he’s gotten better and better and better. I think you’ve seen that as of late.”

Jenkins told the State Journal in early October, before the move back to left guard, that he was frustrated by his substandard play but that he liked the challenge of playing a new position.

But once he moved back to left guard, where he’d been selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl, he regained his mojo.

“When I moved back to guard, I could feel my technique (improve),” Jenkins said. “It felt better at guard because — no excuses — but I didn’t play right tackle before I came back. When I moved back to guard, I was like, ‘OK, let me get back warm at this,’ and I knew I was going to be good.”

Asked if he thought left tackle, where he filled in for Bakhtiari until his own knee injury ended his 2021 season, was his best long-term position, Jenkins replied, “You don’t know what the future holds. Right now, we’re at guard. ... I wouldn’t limit myself at any position. Yeah, I do see myself being able to go back out there.”

The 26-year-old Jenkins was in the final year of his rookie deal, which he signed as the team’s 2019 second-round pick. He’ll now be under contract through the 2026 season. Jenkins’ first call after the deal was done was to his mother, Delandra, who was ecstatic.

“I felt like something was going to get done,” Jenkins said. “The team always told me — the coaches and the people upstairs — how much they liked me and how much they wanted me to be here. And I wanted to be here as well. So I felt like something was going to get done. The time just had to be right.”

Jenkins had been one of a bevy of soon-to-be free agents whom the Packers had to consider keeping or moving on from. Others include wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan and kicker Mason Crosby.

While those uncertainties remain, Jenkins has at least proven that he could return to his pre-injury form and that he is indeed a cornerstone player as the Packers move ahead.

“I knew I was going to come back, but I didn’t know to what extent and how good I was going to be when I came back. I knew I was going to get paid, but I didn’t know how much,” Jenkins said. “Just coming back and then progressing throughout the season to where we’re at now and how I feel, I feel good.”

Extra points

The Packers did not rule out Bakhtiari (appendectomy) for the game, choosing instead to list him as doubtful. Speaking on Thursday, Bakhtiari didn’t sound overly optimistic about playing against the Dolphins, saying in part that the medical staff was just “beginning the return-to-play and the ramp-up” portion of his comeback from the surgery. … LaFleur said that had Sunday’s Packers-Dolphins game been in Green Bay instead of South Florida, the Packers “absolutely” would have practiced outside in the bitter cold instead of inside the Don Hutson Center all week. “If we were playing in this type of weather, we’re going to be outside every opportunity we get,” LaFleur said of the subzero temperatures and minus-30 degree wind chills in Green Bay on Friday. “We’ve got heaters for them out there. They won’t get too cold.” The Packers’ final two games are both at home. … Running back AJ Dillon, who gained 71 yards and had a pair of touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night before landing in the concussion protocol, said he is “good to go” after the medical staff determined he didn’t in fact suffer a concussion. “The best is yet to come,” Dillon said. “It was great to get out there. I was feeling good, made some plays. We had some great holes up front. (But) I’m just getting started.”