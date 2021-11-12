A view from LA: Adding divisive, underproductive Odell Beckham Jr. a bad idea for Rams

Meeting with the media after the acquisition Thursday, Stafford fired what seemed to be a warning shot.

"Everybody on our team carves out their role," he said. "They do a great job of figuring out what that role is going to be and going out there and proving it both on the practice field and in games and given the opportunities, I know he'll do the same."

Kupp agreed, saying that the culture has become too strong to collapse under the weight of one headstrong former superstar.

"I think the thing about playing here is when you're not about what we're about, when you're not about playing for the guys next to you, I think you can stick out like a sore thumb. I don't think anyone wants to be that," Kupp said. "If you're not about that, there's just not going to be a place for you. It's not going to be comfortable to be here, so being able to have that, I think that calls people up to that standard . and why we've had guys come in, and in other places that just hasn't worked out, come in and be a great teammate, be an incredible football player for us."

John Johnson III, former Rams safety now with the Browns, isn't so sure.