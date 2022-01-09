A Tampa writer says Tom Brady deserves NFL MVP over Aaron Rodgers

Hub Arkush, a Chicago sports radio host who is an Associated Press voter, said he isn't voting for Rodgers for personal reasons.

"I don't think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player," Arkush said Tuesday. "Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don't think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he's not gonna be my choice. Do I think he's gonna win it? Probably."

We'll get into the Rodgers vs. Brady argument shortly. But Rodgers did miss a game due to COVID-19 that the Packers lost to Kansas City. This after Rodgers misled some people outside the organization by saying he had been "immunized" when he was unvaccinated.

Regardless, Rodgers has all the momentum, having won six of seven since the Chiefs game.

But at the risk of sounding like someone shaking pom-poms for Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has the best argument to win his fourth NFL MVP award.

We'll put aside the fact that he's 44. Forty-four!