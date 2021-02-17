A running back renovation? Packers could lose Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams in free agency

“I’m not going to get into any of those specifics, but I will say we’d love to have Aaron back,” Gutekunst said during his annual after-the-season Q&A session with reporters. “He was such an important part of our offense this year. He’s a dynamic player and he’s absolutely everything we want in a professional football player — the way he goes about his business, the way he takes care of himself, he’s a great teammate.

“We’d certainly like to bring him back. Obviously, there’s some challenges. As we go through the next few months, I think we’ll be able to get some of those things to see if that’s going to be a possibility.”

The unsung Williams, meanwhile, appeared to be a more economical alternative to bringing back Jones at market price, but it appears Williams is set to test free agency, too. Williams never received an in-season offer from the Packers, according to one league source, and earlier this month also changed agents, hiring Bardia Ghahremani.

Williams was certainly productive even while seeing less playing time than Jones over the past two seasons, averaging 727 yards from scrimmage and 4.5 touchdowns on 148 touches per year while averaging 395.5 offensive snaps over those two seasons.