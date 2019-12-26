A playoff game against a 3-11-1 team? For Packers, that’s exactly what Sunday is

GREEN BAY — The math makes sense.
Essentially, to reach Super Bowl LIV, the Green Bay Packers will have to win three games.
Either they have to win Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit, secure a first-round playoff bye and then win an NFC divisional game and the NFC Championship Game, or they can lose to the lowly Lions, get stuck playing an NFC wild card game at home next week and then win in the divisional round and NFC title game to get to South Florida and vie for the franchise’s 14th NFL championship.
And that’s why first-year coach Matt LaFleur is calling Sunday’s matchup at Ford Field between his 12-3 Packers and the 3-11-1 Lions a playoff game — because a victory would certainly make the Packers’ playoff path much easier.
“This a playoff game for us. There’s no doubt about it,” LaFleur said Thursday as the Packers returned to practice — albeit two light, walkthrough-style sessions — for the first time since the team’s 23-10 victory at Minnesota on Monday night. “That’s the way we’re approaching it, because if you’re able to take care of business and win this one, you get a week off. Our guys have to understand that.”
The Packers are still in contention for the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed, too. They’ll need to beat the Lions and then get help from the Seattle Seahawks, who play host to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. If the Packers lose to the Lions, who have lost eight in a row and have won just one game since their 23-22 loss at Lambeau Field on Oct. 14, they would likely fall to the No. 3 seed and host a playoff game next weekend.
The New Orleans Saints, who are 12-3 entering their regular-season finale against Carolina, would be the No. 2 seed with a win over the Panthers and a Packers’ loss to the Lions.
“I think everybody in here knows what’s at stake,” center Corey Linsley said. “You just feel the sense of urgency this week. Everybody knows the level of urgency that we’re going to need going into the preparation to win this game.”
Added wide receiver Allen Lazard: “It’s just knowing what lies ahead of us. Come Sunday, we get that win, we get that bye week. I think that’s everyone’s mindset right now — this is the biggest game of the season. it may not have a direct impact right now, but in the long-term results, having an extra week (off) would be huge for our team. And also having the NFC have to come through Lambeau would be a huge thing.”
Scheduling change
With the short week and the Christmas holiday, Lafleur opted to hold two walkthroughs inside the Don Hutson Center instead of a traditional practice. LaFleur said the coaches installed their base game plans during the early walkthrough and situational game plans — their short-yardage, third-down and goal-line packages — in the afternoon.
The players were given Wednesday off to celebrate Christmas with their families, which quarterback Aaron Rodgers said was significant.
“I think the biggest thing for us at this point was getting that day off. I think that’s really going to help us,” Rodgers said. “To be able to get off our feet for a day like that is important. (The) schedule is obviously a light one. Nobody’s taking the Lions (lightly), without a bunch of focus and seriousness. We understand what we’re playing for. This isn’t a game where people are just going to roll up to it. We’re going to put the time in and study like a regular week. It’s just less time on our feet during the week thanks to Matt. But we’ll be ready to roll and we know what we’re playing for.”
Health watch
No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in the two quasi-practices Thursday, leaving his status in question for Sunday. Williams injured his shoulder against the Vikings but told ESPN.com earlier this week he expects to play.
If Williams can’t go, the Packers’ No. 3 back is Dexter Williams, and fullback Danny Vitale also can play halfback if necessary. LaFleur started mixing returner Tyler Ervin, a running back by trade, into the offense against Minnesota, using him primarily on jet sweep action, so it’s unlikely he’d have a featured role behind Aaron Jones. Vitale (knee) also did not practice but is expected to play.
“We’ve been implementing Tyler into the plan more and more. You saw him out for a couple plays last week. He’s a dynamic playmaker,” LaFleur said. “Certainly we have other guys there as well, like Dexter and Danny, to help carry that load. So if we get into that situation, we’ll go that way.”
Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who would not have practiced on Wednesday because of a groin injury sustained against Minnesota, was a limited participant. The only other player not to practice due to injury was safety Will Redmond (hamstring).