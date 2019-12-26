A playoff game against a 3-11-1 team? For Packers, that’s exactly what Sunday is

“I think the biggest thing for us at this point was getting that day off. I think that’s really going to help us,” Rodgers said. “To be able to get off our feet for a day like that is important. (The) schedule is obviously a light one. Nobody’s taking the Lions (lightly), without a bunch of focus and seriousness. We understand what we’re playing for. This isn’t a game where people are just going to roll up to it. We’re going to put the time in and study like a regular week. It’s just less time on our feet during the week thanks to Matt. But we’ll be ready to roll and we know what we’re playing for.”

Health watch

No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in the two quasi-practices Thursday, leaving his status in question for Sunday. Williams injured his shoulder against the Vikings but told ESPN.com earlier this week he expects to play.

If Williams can’t go, the Packers’ No. 3 back is Dexter Williams, and fullback Danny Vitale also can play halfback if necessary. LaFleur started mixing returner Tyler Ervin, a running back by trade, into the offense against Minnesota, using him primarily on jet sweep action, so it’s unlikely he’d have a featured role behind Aaron Jones. Vitale (knee) also did not practice but is expected to play.