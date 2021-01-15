A man ‘on a mission,’ Aaron Rodgers takes aim at return to Super Bowl a decade removed from his lone appearance

“You’d think that would be a stressful thing, but the way he simplifies and just reminds people that we’re here for a reason. It sounds cliché, but the way he conveys that message, whether it’s in the huddle, before the game or throughout the week or whatever, you can see a weight come off of guys’ shoulders just from hearing that from Aaron. And you can see it in his face, it’s just a genuine confidence (and) comfortability of, ‘I’ve been here. Just follow my lead.’”

Added veteran center Corey Linsley: “The attitude and the leadership that he brings, everybody benefits from that. Everybody puts in that little extra added effort because that’s how he treats it — and he’s the one leading the way. So, we all follow what he does. And everybody’s looking to him to get extra motivation, to see how to handle the playoffs and everything from his work ethic to what he says to the way that he conducts himself. I think that’s obviously why he’s been ridiculously successful.”

While he is in a good headspace psychologically, Rodgers is also feeling good physically, saying this is the “strongest” and “least sore” he’s felt during a postseason. Now, he knows he must make the most of it.

“I’m thankful to be in this opportunity, to be one of the final four teams in the NFC and have a team that has the opportunity to go the distance, the type of talent and chemistry that you’re always looking for, building during the season,” Rodgers said. “ We’ve gotten to this point with a lot of good football, and guys coming together the right way. So, I really do cherish these opportunities. And we’re going to make the most of them, everything that’s in our control.”