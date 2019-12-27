A lot has changed for Packers, Lions since wild first meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Green Bay would have had to try that field goal from farther out if not for another hands-to-the-face call. That penalty meant the Packers could run the clock all the way down before kicking.

HIGH SCORERS

Green Bay's Aaron Jones leads the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns, and Detroit's Kenny Golladay is the leader with 11 receiving TDs.

Jones has 984 yards on 211 carries, so he has a good chance to become the Packers' first 1,000-yard rusher since Eddie Lacy in 2014.

"He's made the plays," coach Matt LaFleur said. "Aaron's done a great job, and it seems like when he gets close to that goal line, he's just got that will to make sure he gets across the goal line."

DOWN THE DEPTH CHART

With Stafford and Jeff Driskel injured, the Lions have gone with David Blough at quarterback. After an impressive first quarter on Thanksgiving against Chicago, he's struggled, and his passer rating is now at 68.8.

The Lions have indicated they want to keep going with Blough this week, but with only one game remaining, it wouldn't be a shock if Detroit gave Kyle Sloter a few snaps. The 25-year-old Sloter has yet to play in a regular-season game.