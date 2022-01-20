A look back at Packers-49ers playoff meetings, including a stolen Green Bay victory that led to an NFL rules change

"It's getting pretty obvious," Young said at the time. "We have to find a way to beat the Packers. They are the team standing in the way of all our progress."

The Catch II

The Niners finally had a breakthrough the following year thanks to one of the most memorable plays of the series in San Francisco's only playoff win over Favre.

And it was a play that happened only because of a stunning error by the officials that led to an NFL rules change.

In the game on Jan. 3, 1999, Owens lost a fumble and dropped a potential TD pass early.

But with 8 seconds left and the Niners trailing by four, Young stumbled dropping back from center and then threaded a 25-yard pass between a phalanx of Packers to Owens, who somehow managed to hold onto it despite being hit by two defenders.

"I don't know where I would be if it weren't for that play, to be honest," Owens said years later. "If you take that one catch, that one touchdown away from me, I don't know where I would be. It was a play that really catapulted my career."