A December to remember? It usually is for Packers running back Aaron Jones late in the NFL season

“I said it before, where my heart is at. So I’m not even thinking about that,” Jones said. “I’m just thinking about going out there one game at a time, and this week it’s Tennessee to help secure the No. 1 seed. I’m not worried about what’s going on in the future or any of that. I’m here to play football. That’s what agents and family and every(one) else is for. They help you all with that. So I just focus on football.”

Extra points

The Packers listed No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (quadriceps) as doubtful on their injury report, meaning he is unlikely to play. Jones (toe) was removed from the report and is good to do. … Williams’ absence means rookie running back AJ Dillon, who was sidelined for nearly six weeks while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, will be in line for more playing time. He had one carry for 18 yards against Carolina last week after Williams’ injury. “AJ’s had a great week of practice,” LaFleur said. “You can tell he’s starting to get his wind back. Certainly, anytime you take that type of layoff, it does have an effect on you. We’re just really happy to have him back. He’s looked good and he’ll be ready to go.” … Safety Will Redmond and tight end Jace Sternberger were both ruled out after not passing concussion protocols. … Despite giving his players the entire Christmas Day holiday off, LaFleur was planning to head to his Lambeau Field office after he, wife BreAnne and the couple’s two sons opened presents in the morning. “I’ll try to take a little bit of time off, at least in the morning,” LaFleur said. “But there’s a job that needs to get done and we’ve got a tremendous task in front of us. It’s whatever it takes. I’ll definitely be putting some time in to just making sure that we’ve got everything in order to go out there and play our best game on Sunday night.”