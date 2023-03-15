Top talent from five divisions around the state will descend on the Kohl Center for the WIAA boys basketball state tournament Thursday through Saturday.

That talent includes Mr. Basketball finalists and University of Wisconsin men's basketball targets. Here are nine players to know.

Levi Birkholz, Lakeside Lutheran

6-4, sr., guard

Birkholz was a first-team all-conference selection and the player of the year in the Capitol North Conference, averaging 20.6 points and 6.0 rebounds this season. He scored 41 points in leading Lakeside Lutheran to a 68-65 victory over Madison Edgewood in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final last Saturday in Oregon. He’s the program's career leader in points and has the single-game mark of 43 points. He is one of six finalists for the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Mr. Basketball Award. He’s committed to The Citadel.

Davion Hannah, Glendale Nicolet

6-6, so., wing

Hannah helped lead Nicolet to a second-place finish in the North Shore Conference and a state tournament berth, averaging 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He has seven Division I offers, including from UW and Marquette, according to Rivals. His brother, Darius Hannah, plays at Bradley, which is among the programs that have offered.

Austin Herro, Whitnall

6-3, sr., guard

Herro was a first-team all-conference pick in the Woodland East Conference, averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. He and his brother, sophomore guard Myles Herro, are brothers of former Whitnall player and current Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro. Whitnall defeated McFarland 69-66 in the sectional final in Elkhorn.

Will Hornseth, De Pere

6-8, jr., forward

Hornseth is averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for De Pere (28-0), the top seed in the Division 1 tournament. He scored 30 points in the Redbirds’ 82-53 sectional semifinal victory over Mequon Homestead. He was a unanimous first-team all-conference choice in the Fox River Classic Conference. He has several offers, including picking up one this week from Northern Iowa, and has considerable interest, including from UW.

Nick Janowski, Pewaukee

6-3, jr., guard

Janowski was a first-team all-conference selection in the Woodland West Conference this season, averaging 23.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the conference champion and two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion. He’s shooting 55% from the field, including 41.6% from 3-point range. He’s the program’s career leader in 3-pointers made and stands second all-time for Pewaukee in career points, third in assists and fourth in steals. He has 12 offers, including from UW and Marquette, according to 247Sports.

John Kinziger, De Pere

6-0, sr., guard

Kinziger was a unanimous first-team selection in the Fox River Classic Conference for undefeated De Pere, averaging 18.8 points and 5.3 rebounds and leading the team in assists and steals. He’s the program’s career leader in points, assists and 3-pointers made. He is a finalist for the Mr. Basketball Award. He’s committed to Illinois State.

Cal Klesmit, Neenah

6-2, sr., guard

Klesmit was a unanimous first-team all-conference choice in the Fox Valley Association for defending Division 1 state champion Neenah, averaging 19.0 points and 6.0 rebounds and leading the team in assists. He had 21 assists in the Rockets’ 93-65 sectional victory over Superior, Neenah coach Lee Rabas said. Klesmit committed to UW-Green Bay, along with Hartland Arrowhead senior guard Mac Wrecke. Neenah and Arrowhead are set to meet in a Division 1 semifinal Friday night. Klesmit’s brother, Max Klesmit, is on the UW men’s basketball team.

Jeremy Lorenz, Brillion

6-8, sr., forward

Lorenz is averaging 21.1 points and 11.6 rebounds for Brillion, the Eastern Wisconsin Conference champion. He was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection and the player of the year. He’s a finalist for the Mr. Basketball Award. Brillion is scheduled to play Lakeside Lutheran in a Division 3 semifinal Thursday, which means two of the Mr. Basketball finalists will be meeting (Lorenz and Birkholz). Lorenz has committed to Wofford.

Milan Momcilovic, Pewaukee

6-8, sr., wing

Momcilovic was a first-team all-conference selection and the player of the year for the third consecutive year in the Woodland West, averaging 22.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for the conference champion and two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion. He’s shooting 57.9% from the field. He is a finalist for the Mr. Basketball Award. He’s the program’s all-time leader in several categories, including points and rebounds. He’s committed to Iowa State.

Photos: McFarland, Whitnall battle in nail-biting Division 2 boys basketball sectional final