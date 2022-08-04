87 watches 87: Jordy Nelson visits practice, sees old friends—and meets the ‘new’ guy, Romeo Doubs

GREEN BAY — For as much of a stir as rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has caused with his strong start to training camp, a wideout who accomplished far more while wearing the same jersey — No. 87 — was at practice Thursday: Jordy Nelson.

The retired pass-catching star was there with his wife, Emily, and the couple’s three children, and both quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Randall Cobb — two of Nelson’s closest friends — posed for photos with him during breaks in practice.

During those breaks, Cobb made sure he let Nelson know the new kid, Doubs, was representing his old number well.

“I told him we might have a new ’87,’ so we’ll see. And then I was messing with Romeo that ‘the real 87’ was here. So I was giving a little back-and-forth with both of them,” Cobb explained after practice. “But it was great to see him and have him back around.”

No fewer than a half-dozen sideline observers told Nelson the same thing about Doubs that Cobb had when they crossed paths with him.

“That’s what I’ve heard,” Nelson replied to one of them with a chuckle.

Nelson, who announced his retirement in August 2019 after 10 seasons with the Packers and one with the Oakland Raiders, was a 2008 second-round pick from Kansas State and emerged as one of the team’s greatest pass-catchers, breaking through during the Super Bowl XLV-winning season in 2010. The Packers released him following the 2017 season, most of which Rodgers missed with a broken collarbone.

At the time of his release, Nelson had caught 550 passes (third-most in Packers franchise history) for 7,848 yards (fifth) and 69 touchdowns (second). Davante Adams subsequently surpassed him in all three categories and also broke Nelson’s 2014 single-season record for receiving yards last year.

“It’s crazy to think I’m still here doing it and he’s home on the farm hanging out. But, that’s what it’s all about,” said Cobb, who along with wife Aiyda is putting the Nelsons up at their home for a few days. “I look at him as a brother. I did a lot of growing, and he’s a big piece of who I’ve become because of the man he is and the values he has.

“It’s great to see him again and spend some time.”

Preparing for Family Night

Coach Matt LaFleur won’t say if Friday night’s annual Family Night practice will feature live tackling, saying he is still considering it.

“Potentially,” LaFleur said. “I’m going to keep you guys on the edge of your seats.”

LaFleur and the coaches must weigh the value of the game-like environment and full contact against the risks. The annual event used to be a full-fledged scrimmage until veteran left tackle Bryan Bulaga suffered a season-ending knee injury during the 2013 event, and general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted he’s a lot like his predecessor when it comes to mitigating risk to players.

“I’ve got a lot of Ted Thompson in me. I’m seeing some of these guys out there who are really eager and playing really well right now and you want to bubble wrap them until September and stock them away,” Gutekunst said. “At the same time, I think you really need this time to come together as a team, as a unit. The timing on offense and defense and all the different things for us to come out of the gates with a good start is important.”

Extra points

LaFleur said he and Gutekunst have discussed adding another running back if Patrick Taylor (groin) remains sidelined. With Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon unlikely to play in next Friday’s preseason opener at San Francisco, the Packers have only two other running backs on the roster. “Certainly we don't want to go into the first preseason game with two backs,” LaFleur said. ... LaFleur’s irritation with a malfunctioning JUGS machine has led to a new one being purchased. “We’ve got one on order. So it’ll be here hopefully in the next couple of days,” LaFleur said, smiling after his diatribe earlier in the week. … Veteran safety Adrian Amos put an end to the starters-vs.-starters 2-minute drill by intercepting Rodgers across the middle, while the Jordan Love-led No. 2 offense also failed to reach the end zone. … Wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (quadriceps), wide receiver Malik Taylor (shoulder) and offensive lineman Cole Schneider (ankle) remained sidelined, but no new injuries were reported. … Rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom remains in the running for a starting spot, as the every-other-day line rotation continued with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Tom at right tackle. Tom has now played every spot on the line except center in camp.