7 Packers picked — with 1 stunning snub — for Pro Bowl (which won’t actually be played)

The Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks each placed seven players on the Pro Bowl rosters.

Rodgers’ selection is the ninth of his career and sixth in the past seven years. His nine selections tie him with his quarterbacking predecessor, Brett Favre, and Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Forrest Gregg for most in franchise history. He enters Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a 118.0 passer rating and 40 touchdown passes — both best in the NFL.

“In my eyes, he’s an MVP player. No doubt about it. And I wouldn’t want any other quarterback on our football team,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this month. “Without a doubt in my mind (he) should be the front-runner for the MVP. He just does it consistently, every time we go out on that field. It gives you a lot of confidence you’re going to come out with a victory.”

Bakhtiari was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year and third time overall, but as Rodgers pointed out last week, Bakhtiari is a four-time All-Pro selection and is likely to receive his fifth selection after the season.