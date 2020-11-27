5 questions around Mitchell Trubisky's expected return as Bears starter against Packers

"It wasn't easy by any means those first couple weeks," Nagy said. "It was hard. It was out of place for him and for us. But he kind of got to take a step back and see where he's at. If he is going (to play Sunday night), I have all the confidence in the world in him."

Nagy emphasized that he has seen growth in Trubisky during his time in the backup role and that the 26-year-old quarterback has remained attentive in meetings and locked in during practices.

"In this sport, in this world, in life, adversity strikes," Nagy said. "Sometimes people take that and make it a big-time positive. At times, when you think it's the worst feeling in the world with what you're going through, sometimes those moments are the best thing that ever happened to you."

Nagy isn't promising that for Trubisky. But as usual, he's vocalizing an optimistic attitude and hopeful that Trubisky remains in a positive mindset.

3. So when Nick Foles is fully healthy again, will he return to his starting role?

Not necessarily. The Bears are leaving the door open for Trubisky to reclaim the QB1 role going forward if he plays well against the Packers on Sunday night.