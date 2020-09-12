5 NFC North storylines for the 2020 season, including Aaron Rodgers' future with the Packers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his first season as Green Bay Packers coach in 2019, Matt LaFleur led his team to a 13-3 record and the NFC championship game. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings seized a second playoff spot for the division and capitalized with a wild-card-round victory over the Saints.

Both will look to recapture that magic in an NFC North race that looks to be up for grabs in 2020.

Here are five storylines to watch in the division, outside of the Chicago Bears.

1. Aaron Rodgers' successor?

Aaron Rodgers told NFL Network's Kyle Brandt that he poured four fingers of tequila when he found out the Packers were drafting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers certainly would have preferred they draft a wide receiver to be the No. 2 next to Davante Adams but instead was "bummed" to hear of the arrival of his possible replacement.

Rodgers is still the Packers starting quarterback for the immediate future, but it's unclear how many years he has left with the team if Love can develop.