49ers RB Trey Sermon clears concussion protocol, can play against Packers Sunday night

Because of all the injuries, Shanahan wants to wait before ruling Mitchell out but will only play him if he feels good and doctors say the injury can't get worse.

If Mitchell can't go, the Niners also have two other backs on the active roster in Trenton Cannon, who was claimed off waivers from Baltimore last week, and running back Jacques Patrick, who was signed off Cincinnati's practice squad this week.

They also recently signed veterans Chris Thompson and Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad and could make either of them active on Sunday.

Getting all the new faces up to speed has been taxing on running backs coach Bobby Turner.

"You've got to do a lot of stuff. You can't take everything in, so you just try to compartmentalize things and put it into certain groups and try to teach them a few groups of stuff," Shanahan said. "You also can't go around the clock as much as you need to because there's a lot of work too that you have to recover and see from. But Bobby's as good as anyone there is at it. I know whatever we ask of those guys, they'll be prepared to do it."