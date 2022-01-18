49ers' QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner hurting but expected to play against Packers

Coach Kyle Shanahan seemed optimistic Monday the 49ers would have defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner available for their divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, as well as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
That's right, Garoppolo.
Bosa left a 23-17 wild-card win over Dallas late in the first half with a concussion, and Warner departed much later with an ankle sprain. Garoppolo's inclusion on the 49ers' injured list with a right shoulder sprain was a surprise, given he played all four quarters and nothing was said about it following the game.
Garoppolo was 11-of-14 for 133 yards at halftime but just 5-for-11 for 39 yards and an interception in the second half.
"He did it in the second quarter, had to play through some pain and stuff, but ended up checking out all right," Shanahan said in a conference call with beat writers. "He should be good for practice."
With the 49ers visiting Lambeau Stadium Saturday, the practices will begin on Tuesday without the customary day off.
That one day may or may not be a factor regarding Bosa. Since he's in the concussion protocol, his condition will be monitored independently and it won't be up to the 49ers whether or not he's cleared to play. Shanahan sounded hopeful Bosa would face Green Bay.
"I didn't personally get a chance to talk to him. I talked to a number of guys who did, and our trainers," Shanahan said. "You know how those go. We're being pretty optimistic with it. I've seen that a few times and he seems like he's in a pretty good spot right now but I'm not going to be the one who judges that."
Bosa left the game following a collision with teammate D.J. Jones on a pass rush with 1:13 left in the first half. He walked off under his own power, motioning to 49ers fans in the stands, but was not cleared to return.
The positive news on Warner, who briefly returned to the game after his injury and played 59 snaps in all, is that the sprain was not high on the ankle.
"We'll evaluate and see as the week goes," Shanahan said. "The initial scare was it could have been a high (sprain) so we got good news on that. He had something similar to this early in the year."
The 49ers' middle linebacker indicated on Twitter he expected to be available.
"Sorry for the scare yesterday everyone, I appreciate everyone showing love and support for me and the fellas. We'll be good to go. Huge win, on to the next," Warner tweeted.
Warner missed the second Seattle game on Dec. 5 with what Shanahan called a similar ankle sprain. Teammate Jordan Willis, who was one of the defensive linemen who picked up the slack in Bosa's absence, was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Shanahan said he hoped linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles' tendonitis) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) would be available for practice.
Surviving and thriving without Bosa
In Week 18, the 49ers came back to beat the Rams without left tackle Trent Williams, who was out with an elbow injury. Colin McKivitiz stepped in, made his only start of the season, and more than held his own with help from the rest of the 49ers' offensive line.
They did it again on the defensive front without Bosa, who left late in the first half and didn't return after his concussion. His day was done after a season-low 23 snaps. Bosa and Samson Ekuban collaborated for a sack against Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott on the Cowboys' opening drive for a 10-yard loss on a third-and-13.
In the second half, without Bosa, the 49ers were able to turn up the pressure without the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year candidate, who finished with 15 1/2 sacks in the regular season. The 49ers were able to sack Prescott four times, getting natural pressure from the front four plus an occasional blitz from K'waun Williams and Jimmie Ward called by defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
Defensive end Charles Omenihu, an in-season acquisition from Houston, hadn't played more than 20 snaps in a game with the 49ers but played 34 against Dallas. He led the 49ers with 1 1/2 sacks. Ekuban played 53 snaps, his highest total of the season. Others on the outside included Willis (22) and Kentavius Street (21).
"Losing Nick, you know how big of a challenge that is," Shanahan said. "The guys stepped up huge, just working as a unit and getting better at everything. You've got to come off the ball and attack, so there's a little chaos to how you rush the quarterback, but to have it somewhat controlled. Our guys have gotten so much better doing it as a group and feeding off each other and chasing one guy into the other."
Time for recovery
Coming off two difficult road games and having to play on Saturday means Shanahan will dial back practice this week.
Coaches will work on the Green Bay game plan Monday night and Tuesday morning, and practice will be later than usual.
"I think the biggest thing about this week is going to be about recovery, so the more sleep we can get, we'll slow most of the stuff down," Shanahan said. "I doubt we'll get many full-speed reps in this week."
Quick hits
— Rookie corner Ambry Thomas had another solid game, and Shanahan was especially impressed with his physicality.
"He came out early in the first quarter, throwing his body around," Shanahan said.
— Tight end George Kittle had one catch for 18 yards against Dallas and hasn't broken 30 yards receiving in the last four games.
"We've thrown to George a lot (over the middle) and people know it, so they go to stop him there and we've got to do a better job of finding other ways to get him the ball," Shanahan said. "But I also know when he's attracting coverages and things like that, it makes it a hell of a lot easier to get other people some good situations. George usually comes around. He'll end up getting his balls."
— Shanahan and Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur shared a tense moment following Green Bay's 30-28 win over the 49ers in Week 3, which ended on a 51-yard field goal by Mason Crosby at the gun. But Shanahan said things are fine with LaFleur, who was the quarterbacks coach with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015-16 when Shanahan was offensive coordinator.
"Matt's my guy. Matt and I are totally good. I was pissed after that game with how it just ended," Shanahan said. "That was a tough one to get over. But we're good. I talk to Matt a lot. He's done a hell of a job this year. I've been real happy for him, but that stops this week."
