49ers' QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner hurting but expected to play against Packers

"I didn't personally get a chance to talk to him. I talked to a number of guys who did, and our trainers," Shanahan said. "You know how those go. We're being pretty optimistic with it. I've seen that a few times and he seems like he's in a pretty good spot right now but I'm not going to be the one who judges that."

Bosa left the game following a collision with teammate D.J. Jones on a pass rush with 1:13 left in the first half. He walked off under his own power, motioning to 49ers fans in the stands, but was not cleared to return.

The positive news on Warner, who briefly returned to the game after his injury and played 59 snaps in all, is that the sprain was not high on the ankle.

"We'll evaluate and see as the week goes," Shanahan said. "The initial scare was it could have been a high (sprain) so we got good news on that. He had something similar to this early in the year."

The 49ers' middle linebacker indicated on Twitter he expected to be available.

"Sorry for the scare yesterday everyone, I appreciate everyone showing love and support for me and the fellas. We'll be good to go. Huge win, on to the next," Warner tweeted.