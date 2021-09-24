49ers look to avoid home letdown when they host Packers on Sunday night

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Staying on the road between East Coast games has been a successful formula for the San Francisco 49ers under coach Kyle Shanahan.

The problem has been how they played once they got back home. Shanahan and the Niners are looking to change that pattern when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night after opening the season with road wins at Detroit and Philadelphia.

This is the fourth time under Shanahan that the team stayed East between road games and the Niners (2-0) have won the back end of those trips every time. But they've been flat once they returned home, surviving a five-turnover performance to beat Pittsburgh in 2019 and then losing to Atlanta later that year and the Eagles last season.

“We talked about it, which I think is the most important thing, being aware of it because I don’t think we did realize that in the first year,” Shanahan said. “I don’t really chalk it up to that, but after having that feeling three (times) in a row of it, I do think that there is something to be said on it. So, you talk about it so guys are aware.”

Shanahan changed the approach heading into this game against the Packers (1-1), cutting the Monday schedule in half and having a light practice Wednesday.