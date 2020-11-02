49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle reportedly out 'indefinitely' ahead of showdown with Packers

As for replacing Garoppolo again, Mullens slots into the starting role, and he gained momentum plus confidence in Sunday's relief role. Mullens led touchdown drives on all three of his series.

That helped Mullens get the bad taste out of his mouth from his last start, a three-turnover disaster that got him benched during an Oct. 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. C.J. Beathard replaced Mullens that game and Garoppolo in the next week's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Garoppolo, who turned 29 on Monday, initially hurt his ankle in a Week 2 win at the Jets. He left at halftime, sat out the next two games, and returned Oct. 4 against Miami before getting benched as two interceptions underscored how limited he was on that right leg.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan adjusted his game plans and Garoppolo thrived with a short-passing game in wins over the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. He was 43-of-56 for 545 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in those wins.

Then came Sunday's sloppiness in Seattle. Against the Seahawks' blitz-heavy defense, Garoppolo passed for just 84 yards (11 of 16) and doomed things with a red zone interception in the first quarter.