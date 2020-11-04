49ers close facility after Kendrick Bourne's positive COVID-19 test, but Packers game still on

All-Pro tight end George Kittle leads the team in receptions but is likely out for the season with a broken foot. Deebo Samuel is out this week with a hamstring injury and Richie James Jr.'s status is in doubt because of a sprained ankle.

The Niners also released 2018 second-round pick Dante Pettis earlier this week, leaving rookie Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Taylor as the only wide receivers on the active roster with a catch this season.

San Francisco also could call up a receiver from the practice squad with Kevin White, River Cracraft and Chris Finke all options.

The positive test came just days after the 49ers played at Seattle. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that general manager John Schneider has been in touch with the Niners and acknowledged some concern.

"Of course we are," Carroll said. "We just played them a few days back. We are doing our homework on with the timing of his exposure and all kind of stuff, and when he showed first and all that, to make sense of it. We have to be tuned into that and see what happens. I know they shut down today and they're playing tomorrow, I believe. So we'll see what happens there. All we can do right now is test and be aware of the connections."