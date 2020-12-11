3 years after catching Aaron Rodgers’ eye, Robert Tonyan now has ‘stats to back up the progress he’s made’

“It might sound weird, but it’s like a proud dad watching a kid go out and do this thing, and it finally clicks,” Outten said. “He’s worked his tail off the last couple years here and just getting his chance, it’s cool to see. He’s an emotional player, and you’ve got to be an emotional person in this game because it’s a rollercoaster. You’re battling through adversity all the time, and then finally when you get your chance and you’re able to capitalize, it’s really exciting to see.”

Hackett, meanwhile, said he also saw a change in Tonyan’s demeanor this season. While like Rodgers he believed Tonyan had confidence last season, he at times seemed overwhelmed by the process of learning a new scheme and it weighed on him. Now? That’s not a problem.

“I feel like he’s having a lot more fun. And I think it started earlier — it wasn’t after the success that he’s been having this season. He was just really enjoying himself right when we came into the building,” Hackett explained. “I think that’s allowed him to grow and be excited about ball. Not that it wasn’t that he wasn’t as excited last year. I think that when you’re learning a new system, when you’re trying to see where you fit and you’ve gone through some injuries and some of the things that he had to deal with last year, I think he’s just been able to grow into the player that he is now. And I think that he’s just going to continue to grow and get better.“