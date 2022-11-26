3 things to watch when the Packers visit the Eagles on Sunday night

Three things to watch Sunday when the Green Bay Packers face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field:

1. Hurts, don't it?

Joe Barry’s math was a little off. Or maybe the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator is just an innovator who has come up with an out-of-the-box plan to do something that most other defenses haven’t managed to do this season: contain Philadelphia Eagles multi-dimensional quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“(If) you can deploy eight people into coverage and rely on your four-man rush,” Barry said late in the week when asked about designating one of his defenders to “spy” Hurts during the game, “if you can do that, that’s the perfect world.”

It’s also against that pesky NFL rule that limits you to only 11 players on the field at one time. Of course, given the headaches Hurts has given opponents both when throwing the football (2,407 yards and 15 touchdowns with three interceptions on a 68.3% completion percentage) and running it (110 carries for 440 yards and eight rushing TDs), even having 12 guys might still be insufficient.

“I mean, he’s playing at an MVP-type level,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

The challenge with Hurts is twofold: Not only is he a brilliant runner who will sometimes eschew the safe feet-first slide in favor of lowering his shoulder to run through a defender, but he throws the ball so well that spying him to limit the damage he can do with his legs could leave the defense vulnerable in the passing game, whether it be run/pass option plays or straightforward pass calls.

“It’s always challenging when you play quarterbacks who can pass and who can run. That’s always the challenge,” Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas said.

Added defensive tackle Kenny Clark: “(Hurts) “He’s a great player. It’s kind of like a college offense and it fits in well with what he likes to do. We’ve got to be prepared for everything he brings to the table.”

Barry seemed to hint at using a spy at least occasionally to guard against Hurts exploiting quarterback draw plays, but he also admitted the approach has its drawbacks.

“When you play against a guy like that, sometimes you have to say, ‘Listen, we have no other recourse. We have no other choice. We have to deploy X amount of bodies on this guy to take care of him,’” Barry said. “But that’s the negative to it is, when you have to put a spy or some kind of extra set of eyes on that quarterback, it’s obviously taking one of your 11 players from doing something else.”

2. Fearsome ... eight-some?

Adam Stenavich didn’t say if he was eating lunch while he perused the Eagles’ defensive depth chart at the start of the week. But if he was, there’s a good chance the Packers offensive coordinator lost his appetite.

Up front on their defensive line, the Eagles have Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat listed as starters. Behind them? Robert Quinn (a three-time Pro Bowler acquired in a trade with Chicago), Ndamukong Suh (a five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler signed last week), Linval Joseph (a two-time Pro Bowler added with Suh) and Milton Williams (a 2021 third-round pick who has four sacks this season).

“You’re like, ‘Oh, my god. Quinn’s their backup, and Suh, Joseph (are too).’ You’re like, ‘Oh, wow,’” Stenavich confessed. “These are All-Pro guys on their two-deep. This is going to be a huge challenge for us. There’s no bad backups for their front, that’s for sure. They do a great job pass-rushing and creating pressure. That’s going to be a huge challenge for us, for sure.”

The one area where the Eagles had been deficient was against the run, but after holding ex-University of Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries (including 20 yards on 11 rushes in the second half) in last week’s win over Indianapolis, the Eagles’ 19th-ranked run defense is on the rise, too.

“They all feed off each other. I think just collectively that’s one of the best defensive lines in all of football,” LaFleur said. “They’re big and they’re physical and they’ve got some nice front structures that they can present that can eliminate the run game.

“It’s a complete unit. You look at every level of their defense, they’ve got star players.”

3. Sammy time?

Veteran Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins enters the game with just 13 receptions for 206 yards and no touchdowns. Having missed four games with a hamstring injury, that’s an average of less than two catches and less than 30 yards per game — putting him on pace for 24 receptions for 382 yards and no TDs for the season if he plays all six of the Packers’ remaining games. If those do end up being his final numbers for the year, they’ll all be career lows.

Watkins, who signed to a one-year, prove-it deal to help the Packers make up for the trade that sent Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March, didn’t have a single catch in last week’s loss to Tennessee. Stenavich wants to believe a healthy Watkins will make a difference down the stretch.

“Having him out there at 100 percent is a big boost for our offense. Obviously gives you another weapon to get the ball (to),” Stenavich said. “He has strong hands, he’s hard to tackle. When he’s playing at 100 percent and feeling good, he’s a great weapon for us. It just gives you another piece to go make some plays.”

Watkins hasn’t caught more than three passes in a game, and his only truly productive performance was in Week 2 against Chicago (three catches, 93 yards). But, he insists, he is ready to contribute more than he has.

“I’m healthy now. Maybe three weeks ago, I was, ‘Oh, let me ease through this thing.’ Now, I’m rolling,” Watkins said. “I feel like I’m back in camp, playing fast, playing physical. Hopefully I get more opportunities to catch the ball and make some plays.”