3 things to watch when the Packers visit the Bears on Sunday

Three things to watch Sunday when the Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field:

1. Checking on Chase

At the trade deadline, the Packers made a push to acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers, offering a second-round pick. But the Bears made the same offer and, according to sources, the Steelers figured Chicago’s pick would be higher in the second round than Green Bay’s. That’ll probably hold true — the Packers enter the game at 4-8, the Bears at 3-9 — but it’s hard not to wonder how much Claypool might’ve helped the Packers’ inconsistent passing game.

Claypool enters the game with seven catches for 83 yards since the trade, but with Bears leading receiver Darnell Mooney done for the year, Claypool’s opportunities figure to spike down the stretch. His playing time has steadily increased over the past three games — from 19 snaps against Detroit, to 29 against Atlanta, to 38 against the New York Jets last Sunday, when he had two catches for 51 yards. Those are the most yards Claypool has had in the four games he's played since being acquired.

Asked what he'd like to see from Claypool, Bears coach Matt Eberflus replied: "Just clean operation, like we do with all our receivers. Alignment, assignment, get lined up, know the motions, know your force blocks and then really just playmaking ability. Let's see him get the ball in the deep part of the field."

While offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said he’s not looking for Claypool to replace Mooney, he does expect Claypool to see more targets.

“I think you guys can all see him being more comfortable and being able to play multiple positions and move around now,” Getsy said. “That’s who we are. We’re a flexible offense. We like to put people in a bunch of different places rather than just line up and playing.”

Asked if he feels more comfortable after a month in the system, Claypool replied: “I just think time with the offense, you get familiar with things. You don't have to think as much when it comes to your alignments and your assignments, stuff like that. And then the timing.

“I feel like if you're thinking a little too much, you could be looking for clues as to what you have (because) you're not 100 percent sure. But if you just know exactly what you have and where you're going, you can start looking at the defense and thinking about what you're going to do.”

2. Who are these guys?

Aaron Rodgers may be able to claim ownership of the Bears organization, but he’s going to have a hard time recognizing his employees on Chicago’s defense. The rebuilding Bears traded away edge rusher Robert Quinn and inside linebacker Roquan Smith before the trade deadline, and now former All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson is done for the year with a foot injury.

It's so bad that beat writers in Chicago asked defensive coordinator Alan Williams if he was doing OK — and it was a legitimate question.

“It comes with the territory,” Williams replied. “Every year, you hope that your guys stay healthy, you hope that the season is going the way you’d like to map it out. But there’s some times that they aren’t.

“The good thing about this is that we have great leadership and great — I was about to say ‘positivity,’ if that’s a word — from up top. It makes it manageable. (But) I appreciate you asking.”

For Rodgers, who had some legendary mano-a-mano battles with Brian Urlacher, Charles “Peanut” Tillman and Lance Briggs back in the day, it is odd to look at a Bears defense and not recognize most of the names.

But it also makes his life easier.

“I played against a lot of great players over the years in Chicago. I’m not sad to see a lot of those guys, for sure, starting with Urlacher, Briggs and Peanut and all those guys they had for so many years,” Rodgers said at midweek. “I’ve enjoyed the battles over the years.

“They’re young. They’re playing young players. (But) that gives you an opportunity to see what you have for the future.”

3. You don't know Jack

Among those young players is someone very familiar to University of Wisconsin fans: inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, whom Rodgers recognized on tape as No. 57. Sanborn went undrafted last spring, but the Bears were thrilled to get the former first-team all-Big Ten linebacker as a free agent. A native of nearby Lake Zurich, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago, the Bears benefited from being Sanborn’s hometown team.

Sanborn moved into the starting lineup after the Bears traded Roquan Smith. In four starts, Sanborn has recorded 42 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, including a two-sack performance against Detroit two weeks ago and a 14-tackle game against the Jets last week.

"He likes to hit," Eberflus said. "If you're a linebacker, you have to like that part of the game, the physical style of the game. And he also has good ability to pressure. ... And, he's smart. He's really smart, really understands the defense. He's been solid in there for sure."

Sanborn credits what he learned at UW under his defensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard, and older teammates such as T.J Edwards and Zack Baun, who also are in the NFL, and Jack Cichy, who retired earlier this year.

“I've been playing linebacker for a long time, and I think all of the experience I've kind of had in watching guys play the position (have helped),” Sanborn said. “I was fortunate enough to be at Wisconsin, and growing through there, I was able to see how really good linebackers played the position that were ahead of me.”

As for how he’s played since moving into the starting lineup, Sanborn has made an impression on Williams.

"He plays hard, he plays physical," Williams said. "He does hustle, he is intense. So I would say: 'What's there not to like about Sanborn?'”