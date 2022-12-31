3 things to watch when the Packers host the Vikings

Three things to watch Sunday when the Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field:

1. The Aaron Jones dilemma

With all due respect to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson and his recent big-play emergence, the Packers know that their most field-tilting offensive skill-position player is running back Aaron Jones. Which puts coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich in a quandary.

“He is a warrior, man. Just having him available each and every week just speaks to his toughness both physically and mentally,” LaFleur said. “I think that’s something we’ve got to balance each and every week and kind of see where he’s at.”

Jones has been listed on the injury report with an ankle injury in recent weeks, but the guess here is that it’s only one of several bumps and bruises he’s dealing with. While quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having a down statistical season after back-to-back NFL MVPs, Jones has been the most reliable player on that side of the ball, leading the team in rushing yards (962), rushing attempts (187) and pass receptions (54) while ranking second in passing targets (65) behind No. 1 receiver Allen Lazard.

That leads to a lot of wear and tear on the 5-foot-9, 208-pound Jones.

“The guy’s a tough kid. No matter what type of ailments he has, he’s ready to go out there,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said. “This time of the year, especially as a running back, you can get pretty beat up. This might be the first year he’s played the entire year without missing a game, so it kind of shows you the type of toughness that he has.”

The problem is that the coaches are limiting Jones’ touches — intentionally. While LaFleur drew deserved criticism earlier in the season for not utilizing Jones enough as losses mounted, Jones’ eight touches (six carries, two receptions) against Miami were not because he was forgotten. After watching Jones tough it out at the end of the Los Angeles Rams game six days earlier, they knew they couldn’t overwork him against the Dolphins.

“It definitely has been (a balancing act),” Stenavich said. “Particularly the last few weeks. For a guy his size to do what he does week-in and week-out, it’s pretty impressive to watch. But yeah, there are some things you can do with Aaron Jones that you can’t do with the other running backs that we have. So as the game’s going on and he’s not in there, it kind of limits what you can do, for sure.”

Said Jones: “You’ve got to suck some things up. It may hurt, but hey, the W's going to feel that much better.”

2. Red-zone blues

Rodgers knows he and the 2020 offense set the bar impossibly high when they led the NFL and set a franchise record with an 80% touchdown rate inside opponents’ 20-yard lines.

“We're not going to get to where we were a couple years ago when we led the league at 80%. That's kind of unheard of,” Rodgers said at midweek. “You’ve just got to dial in on the little details and the schematics. There's been some opportunities, for sure, but we’ve just got to get all 11 on the same page, especially in those critical situational football moments. That's why we've been bad on third down and red zone — we're just 10 guys doing it right a lot of times and one guy not.”

Against Miami, the Packers drove inside the Dolphins’ 20-yard line five times but came away with only two touchdowns while settling for three field goals. Of those five trips inside the red zone, the Packers actually had first-and-goal on four of them — but only managed touchdowns on two.

That’s consistent with the offense’s struggles in those areas this season; the Packers entered this week’s games ranked 24th in the 32-team NFL in red-zone touchdown efficiency (51%) and dead last in goal-to-go touchdown efficiency (50%).

That’s even worse than last year, when they were 19th in the red zone (58.6%) and 11th in goal-to-go efficiency (74.3%). How they fare against the Vikings, who kept the Packers out of the end zone on two of their three trips to the red zone in the Sept. 11 season opener, will likely decide the game.

“When you get down there, you have to execute. You have to avoid the negative plays like the sack we had (against Miami) to set you behind the chains,” Stenavich said. “Obviously, the field's condensed, so it's very hard to throw the football down there when there's not a lot of space. When the time comes to make a play or make a guy miss, you’ve got to make those plays. That’s how you score touchdowns.”

3. Something special brewing?

Although the Packers’ special-teams units had a glaring failure against the Dolphins — an ill-timed fourth-down fake punt from their own 20-yard line on which Dallin Leavitt was stuffed for no gain after Miami left its defense on the field — the units as a whole have started to look like the group the Packers envisioned when they hired highly regarded coordinator Rich Bisaccia after years of special teams malpractice.

“I’d like to think we’re still a work in progress,” Bisaccia said. “Some of the younger guys have a long way to go, but right now the distance seems a little bit shorter.”

The coverage units improved, albeit not significantly by statistical measures — Green Bay ranks 32nd in punt return average allowed and 26th in kick return average allowed — but returner Keisean Nixon has been a field-tilter with four kickoff returns over 50 yards (including a 93-yarder last week), kicker Mason Crosby has been virtually automatic inside of 50 yards (20 for 21) and punter Pat O’Donnell has been consistent even as the weather has turned.

The Packers’ kickoff coverage unit will be especially vital against the Vikings’ Kene Nwangwu, who is third in the NFL behind Nixon in return average and had a 97-yard touchdown return against New England — his third return TD in two years in the league.

“I feel like we’re on a little bit of a roller coaster and we’re at the very beginning of it,” Bisaccia said. “It’s like a click, click, click — like we’re climbing the top of this thing. We’ve had some different players (play); we’re a totally different unit going out there than we played opening day against Minnesota. So, I think our challenge is to find a way to get a little bit better each meeting, each walkthrough, each set of practice and hopefully we can keep getting better as the game goes on.

“We look at the end of each game and (ask), ‘How did we help?’ And, ‘Did we (follow) the good plays to have another good play?’ And, ‘How did we hurt?’ And, ‘Did we overcome that and hopefully have a good play and not have not have two bad plays in a row?’ That’s my philosophical answer to your deep question.”