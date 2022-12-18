3 things to watch when the Packers host the Rams on Monday night

Three things to watch Monday night when the Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field:

1. Elementary, dear Watson

During his usual midweek Q&A session with reporters at his locker, Aaron Rodgers was presented with a premise: The Green Bay Packers’ once-moribund offense had obviously gotten a lift from rookie wide receiver Christian Watson’s recent emergence. But it couldn’t just be Watson’s play that has changed his group’s dynamic.

So, Rodgers was asked in advance of Monday night’s prime-time matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, what else had altered the Packers’ offensive fortunes — besides Watson?

“Christian,” the four-time NFL MVP quarterback replied, as chuckles and guffaws ensued.

Rodgers wasn’t kidding. He truly believes that Watson’s production the past four games — eight touchdowns on just 17 touches — has changed everything.

“He’s scored, what, eight touchdowns in the last four weeks?” Rodgers continued. “That’s added a deep element to our passing game, which was missing.”

During the first half of the season, Rodgers spoke repeatedly about that lack of a downfield threat hurting the offense, especially while Watson missed three games with a hamstring injury and parts of three others with the hamstring and while in the concussion protocol. So Watson’s mere presence has been almost as valuable as his actual playmaking.

“Christian giving us some downfield dynamics has allowed us to be a little more efficient in scoring points,” Rodgers said. “I always say in this league, you’ve got to do something really, really well to stick around for a long time. If you’re good at a few things, you can have a nice little career. But if you’re excellent in a couple areas, you can really have a nice long career in this league — and he has dynamic speed. We just haven’t had that kind of speed around here.

“Christian has that dynamic speed that you just can’t teach, and as he continues to hone his fundamentals, he’s got a chance to be a really good player in the league for a long time.”

Watson’s downfield threat could help the Packers against the one thing the Rams defense does best: Stopping the run. Los Angeles comes in fifth in the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed per game (101.9) and fourth in fewest yards allowed per attempt (3.98), despite playing without future Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“We’re just going to have to buckle our chinstraps and come off the rock. These guys put a lot of hats in the box to try and stop the run,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “We’ve just got to really rely on the run game, come off the rock, and knock ‘em off the ball.”

2. Mayfield, again?

Baker Mayfield spent last Christmas Day night as a member of the Cleveland Browns, throwing four interceptions against the Packers in a 24-22 Green Bay victory.

Rasul Douglas had two of those interceptions, but the Packers’ defense hasn’t been nearly as effective at taking the ball away this season. A year after ranking third with 26 turnovers forced, the Packers entered the week tied for a middling 15th with only 15 takeaways — with nearly half of those (seven) coming in the past four games.

“I do think they come in bunches,” Douglas said. “I just think we’re being more aggressive as a team and we’re all on the same page with what we’ve got going on.”

Mayfield rallied the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” last week — just two days after he arrived in L.A. after being claimed on waivers from the Carolina Panthers — but just how much further along he is in their offense now will decide just how productive the Rams can be against a Packers defense that hasn’t lived up to expectations.

“I don’t think all of a sudden, in Week 14, that the L.A. Rams are all of a sudden going to scrap their offense and put the Baker Mayfield offense in,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said.

Barry was on the Rams staff in 2018 when Mayfield was the first overall pick in the NFL draft by Cleveland. On the Rams coaching staff’s way to Indianapolis for the scouting combine, Mayfield and Rams coach Sean McVay wound up sitting together in first class, and McVay was blown away by Mayfield’s football IQ.

“We sat back in coach,” Barry said of the assistant coaches. “I still remember Sean, even after that, he was always very impressed with how smart and cerebral Baker was. (So) I think that Baker is going to be able to pick up as much of the L.A. offense as he can. But I don’t think they’re going to completely scrap what they’ve been doing. They’re going to do some things that Baker might like, that he’s done in his past, that’s already implemented in his offense.”

3. Feeling run down

For as good as the Rams’ run defense has been, the Packers are at the other end of the run-stopping spectrum. Green Bay was ranked 30th in the 32-team league in yards allowed per game (154.8) and yards allowed per attempt (5.04).

That’s just one of myriad disappointments the defense has endured after kicking off training camp in July believing it would be among the league’s elite. Instead, Rodgers spoke during the week about the offense needing to score at least 30 points a game.

“Regardless of what our defense does, we score 30 points, we should win those games,” Rodgers said.

Barry dodged a question about what his group needed to do during the final four games in order to give the Packers their best chance to win out and, with help, earn a playoff spot. He instead responded with a one-game-at-a-time rigamarole that was more filibustering than enlightening.

“The message is exactly the same, whether it was Week 1 or whether it's Week 14: You’ve got to do your job. We’ve got to tackle better,” Barry said. “I think if you really look at every single game that we have played poorly in, it's the five to six to seven explosion plays that we've given up, whether we've allowed the ball to be thrown over our head or we've missed a tackle in front of us and the guy's been able to run.

“But those are things that we do preach and we do talk about every single week. It's not just like, ‘Oh, all of a sudden, we’ve got to pay attention to that.’ When we play good, we do those things. We we don't allow the ball to be run through us or thrown over our head.

“That was definitely — obviously — the message this week to be able to go 1-0 and beat the Rams and keep this thing moving.”