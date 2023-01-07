3 things to watch when the Packers host the Lions

Three things to watch Sunday when the Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field:

1. Talking turnovers

Aaron Rodgers knew how lame it sounded. After 18 years in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers quarterback knows full well that games are most often decided by the turnover battle. The team that wins it usually wins the game, too.

“It’s one of those dead-horse stats that’s always getting beaten up every single week,” Rodgers said complete with an eyeroll for emphasis. “It’s like, ‘Yeah, we get it. Turnover margin equates to victory usually, and here’s the stats.’”

But it’s particularly germane to Sunday night’s regular-season finale with the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, where the Packers can clinch the seventh and final NFC playoff berth with a victory over their NFC North rivals.

During their four-game winning streak, the Packers have forced 12 turnovers — exactly half of their 24-takeaway total for the season. Meanwhile, the Lions have committed only one — one! — turnover in their eight victories this season.

One of those victories — and the only turnover the Lions have committed in those wins — was in their 15-9 triumph over the Packers on Nov. 6 at Ford Field, where Rodgers threw three interceptions and Lions quarterback Jared Goff only threw one.

“They’re good (at taking the ball away),” Goff said. “We’re pretty good at taking care of it.”

That they are. The Lions came into the weekend having turned the ball over fewer times (15) than anyone in the league. Goff hasn’t thrown an interception since Jaire Alexander picked him off in that Nov. 6 game, but the Packers have intercepted nine passes during their winning streak.

“They pretty much have a good player at every position,” Goff said. “And that makes it hard. Like, who do you attack? They’ve got a good player everywhere, and they make everything look the same, and they’re very well-coached, and they do everything right. They’re a good defense, so it’s a good challenge for us, but we’ll be ready to go.”

2. On the offensive

Not only do the Lions take care of the football, but they’re one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses as well. The Packers defense, which gave up two huge passing plays during the first half of their Dec. 25 win at Miami, has limited big plays of late and will have to do so again against the Lions.

The Lions entered the weekend’s games fourth in the 32-team NFL in scoring (27.1 points per game), third in total offense (383.6 yards per game) fourth in red-zone touchdown efficiency (68.3%) and third in goal-to-go touchdown efficiency (86.8%).

“They’ve got multiple weapons, (with) the number of wide receivers and running backs and tight ends. It’s just a really well-rounded unit,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think they’re extremely well coached. I really like their scheme. I think they do a lot of great things.”

Although the Packers secondary responded to Minnesota star wideout Justin Jefferson’s game-wrecking performance in their first meeting (nine catches, 184 yards, two touchdowns) and shut him down last Sunday (one catch for 15 yards), the group will have its hands full again this week with Amon-Ra St. Brown.

St. Brown enters the game with 100 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, and he’s part of a passing game that has tallied 56 pass plays of 20 or more yards this season (fourth in the NFL).

He’ll be helped by veteran D.J. Chark, who didn’t play in the teams’ first meeting and has 27 receptions for 488 yards (an 18.1-yard average) and three TDs, and rookie first-round pick Jameson Williams, who missed most of the season recovering from a torn ACL suffered in college at Alabama but has had two big plays — a 41-yard touchdown catch against the Vikings on Dec. 11 and a 40-yard run against the Bears last week —since being activated.

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry also praised the Lions offensive line, which he called “arguably one of the best offensive lines” in the league. That said, Barry emphasized the importance of the defensive backs communicating in coverage, as they did during the second half against the Dolphins and against Minnesota.

“That group especially, they have to be on it,” Barry said. “In the back end, in the secondary, it’s vital. Because when they’re communicating and they’re on the details of it, you can see what the results have been. Communication is of the utmost importance everywhere on the defensive side of the ball, but specifically on the back end.”

3. Living on the edge

If there’s one area that the Packers’ four-game winning streak has highlighted offensively, it’s been the improvement of their perimeter run game. Running backs Aaron Jones (111 yards last week against the Vikings) and AJ Dillon (five rushing touchdowns during the streak) are getting around the edge and creating explosive plays as a result.

Although Jones had only six carries at Miami, one of them was an 18-yard run on which wide receiver Allen Lazard knocked down three Dolphins defenders with one block. Against the Vikings, the Packers used several misdirection pitches to Jones, including one that went for 31 yards.

“That’s a phenomenal play design,” Rodgers said of that run, which was created by offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. “It’s one of those things where you come in the meeting and you see it up on the board and you’re like, ‘That’s going to be good. That’s going to be good.’”

While certainly the backs and offensive linemen are vital to such perimeter success, so too are Lazard and tight ends like Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan, Stenavich said.

“We’re just trying to generate more explosive plays in the run game than we did in previous years, where we kind of leaned on the passing game for that,” Stenavich explained. “We tried to be a little more conservative in the run game (in the past) because we knew we had some weapons on the edge where (we said), ‘Hey, we’re just going to open it up.’

“This year, I think, it’s been a little bit different scenario and I like what we’re doing this year from that aspect because it threatens the entire field. Defenses have to cover sideline-to-sideline. So I think we’re just getting more of those plays called, and that’s why it’s kind of opening up and you’re seeing what you’re seeing.”

Facing a Lions defense that is last in the 32-team league in total defense (398.7 yards per game) and among the worst against the run — the 149.3 yards per game they give up on the ground is 29th and the 5.32 yards per attempt they give up is 30th — the Packers could take a page out of the Carolina Panthers’ playbook and use an extra offensive lineman on running plays. The Panthers racked up 320 rushing yards in their 37-23 win over the Lions on Dec. 24.

But, Stenavich said, Lewis’ blocking ability means the Packers likely won’t have to enlist a sixth lineman to move the line of scrimmage.

“You can sometimes get in trouble doing stuff like that, where you’re trying to be something you’re not and you’re like, ‘Oh, we’re going to run this scheme this week … but we haven’t repped it all year,’” Stenavich said of copying the Panthers’ plan. “(But) you can look at it, and if it fits into what you do, then yeah, you can lean on certain things.

“You always have to take into account your personnel. A lot of teams use extra O-linemen, but we have Marcedes, who blocks just like an extra O-lineman would —maybe even better in some instances. So that’s a big advantage that we have for sure.”