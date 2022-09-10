3 things to watch when the Packers face the Vikings in a season opener

Three things to watch Sunday when the Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings in a season opener Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium:

1. Familiarity breeds … obsession?

They have an innovative, young, ex-Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator as their head coach, designing their offensive game plan. They have a veteran defensive coordinator who runs yet another iteration of the Vic Fangio-style defense that is taking over the league in response to all those Sean McVay-style offenses.

No, we’re not talking about the Green Bay Packers, although head coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Joe Barry both fit those parameters. It’s the Minnesota Vikings now, having shown grumpy defensive-minded head coach Mike Zimmer the door after eight seasons and replaced him with Kevin O’Connell, who like LaFleur in 2017, worked under McVay last year and is putting his own spin on that popular offensive scheme.

Meanwhile, the Vikings defense is run by Ed Donatell, who has evolved in the intervening years since he was the Packers’ defensive coordinator (2000-’03) and is converting the Zimmer scheme that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers always respected to something that more closely resembles what Barry runs.

Add in another ex-Packers defensive coordinator (assistant head coach Mike Pettine) and assistant (outside linebackers coach Mike Smith) and this game is a crossover-a-palooza.

“That’s the trap you can fall into as a coach,” said Adam Stenavich, who was promoted to Packers offensive coordinator during the offseason. “You can just get obsessed with all that stuff, or you can just kind of lean on the things that you hang your hat on — ‘This is what we do.’ You have to be prepared for a lot of different scenarios and a lot of different things that both guys, Donatell and Pettine, brings to table. But, at the same time, you can’t get obsessed with it.”

Added Barry, who was on the Rams’ staff with O’Connell for one season: “It's kind of like years ago with the West Coast offense. Coach (Bill) Walsh developed it, but then Mike Shanahan put his stamp on it, Mike Holmgren put his stamp on it, Jon Gruden put his stamp on it. Kevin has been with Sean for three years, so you would think, 'Hey, it's going to be Sean McVay's offense,' and I think of course to a certain point it will. But they have their own beliefs, their own philosophies, they're going to put their own stamps on it.”

2. Something special

Nothing was a greater priority for the Packers than fixing their NFL-worst special-teams units after roughly two decades of largely being an afterthought. The project was akin to one of those HGTV demolition/renovation shows, taking a house in such disrepair that it basically was torn down to the studs.

From hiring Rich Bisaccia as coordinator, to ratcheting up the intensity of practice periods, to general manager Brian Gutekunst changing his roster-building philosophy to include adding more special teams-only players, now it’s time to find out if it worked.

“We’ve got to go out there and do it, but I think we’ve made steps in the right direction,” LaFleur said. “Obviously getting Rich, there’s definitely a clearly defined place. Now our guys have to go out and execute. And that’s what it’s going to come down to. I feel like they’re prepared in terms of how he drills, how he practices. We definitely made a wholesale philosophical change in terms of the approach and how we practice. So hopefully it’ll pay off.”

The Vikings present a formidable opening challenge, with kickoff return man Kene Nwangwu (who had two returns for touchdowns last season) and punt returner Jalen Reagor, a former first-round pick by Philadelphia.

But it’ll be more about what the Packers do better than anything else, from the kicking operation (with a rookie long-snapper in Jake Coco and veteran kicker Mason Crosby having spent all of camp sidelined following offseason knee surgery), to the return game (Amari Rodgers’ confidence bottomed-out last year but he appears reinvigorated) to the coverage units (where Gutekunst’s roster-building change should be felt).

“I think we’re going to be a work in progress as we go through the entire year,” Bisaccia admitted. “We’re still in the process of building a unit. I think we’re going to be good; I think we’re going to hit some bumps in the road. It’s just part of the game, right?”

3. D-Train, Hype Train

There may not have been a more hyped-up unit in all of the NFL during the offseason than the Packers’ impressive-on-paper defense, and the confident bunch on that side of the ball has done nothing to squelch that fanfare and buildup.

“We finally get to put together what we’ve been seeing on tape (in practice) for everybody in the world to see,” edge rusher Rashan Gary said. “It’s a great feeling. We’re eager and ready for it.”

We’ll also find out pretty quickly how deserving the Packers defense is of the hype. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins-led offense, with wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and bruising running back Dalvin Cook, the Vikings may be in transition with a new scheme and a new head coach, but in terms of talent, they are stacked on that side of the ball.

“We’re stacked, too,” safety Darnell Savage retorted. “So, our mindset is to be the best. And to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. So, we’re just going to go out there and compete at the highest level we can. We’re trying to prove it to ourselves that we’re the best. We’re not worried about anything else that’s outside or anything else going on in the world. We know what we have in this room and in this group. Do our thing, and I think we’ll be fine.”

One wild card, not just for the Packers defense but for just about every NFL defense? Tackling. With so few starters league-wide playing in preseason, Barry is hardly alone in worrying about how effectively his much-ballyhooed defense will tackle in the opener.

“I think that’s every coach’s concern every opening game,” Barry said. “You don’t do a lot of full-speed 100% to-the-ground tackling until the ball’s kicked off Week 1. I don’t think we’re any different than anybody. We try to preach it and teach it … but until you actually get out there against an NFL ball carrier or an NFL athlete with the ball in his hands and have to physically get him down, you don’t know. So I’d be lying to you if I said that I don’t stay up late at night saying, ‘Man, I hope we tackle well.’ Because that’s the name of the game.”