3 things to watch when the Packers face the Titans on Thursday

Three things to watch Thursday when the Green Bay Packers face the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field:

1. King Henry

AJ Dillon has long been a Derrick Henry fan. The Green Bay Packers third-year running back was in high school when Henry won the Heisman Trophy and helped the 2015 Alabama Crimson Tide to a national championship, and Dillon was in school at Boston College when the Tennessee Titans star running back won his first rushing title in 2019.

And so, when Dillon outgained Henry 124 yards to 98 in the Packers’ 40-14 victory over the Titans at Lambeau Field in 2020, it was the highlight of Dillon’s rookie year. Two years later, they’ll share the same field again on “Thursday Night Football,” and Dillon will again be watching when he’s not in the game himself.

“He’s always been somebody I’ve looked up to and tried to take bits and pieces of his game and put them into mine,” said the 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon, who’s slightly shorter than Henry (6-3, 247) but runs with a similar physical style. “It’s awesome to have a chance to be on the same field as him, play against him and hopefully better him. I’m a competitor, so I’ll save all the, ‘Hey, nice to see you again’ for after the game. It’s awesome to go head-to-head and compete. He’s having a really good year.”

That Henry is. He comes into the game second in the NFL in rushing yards (923) and tied for second in rushing touchdowns (nine), and Sunday’s 19-carry, 53-yard performance was his first non-100 yard game after five straight such games.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who saw Henry up close as the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2018 and calls Henry a “creature” and “freak of nature,” knows all too well how Henry can dominate a game — especially against a Packers defense that comes into the game 26th in the 32-team NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (140.6) and 28th in rushing yards allowed per attempt (4.8).

“You just don’t find guys that are that big and that fast. And if he gets going, it’s going to be a long day,” LaFleur said. “So, you’ve got to do a great job of trying to contain him, bottle him up, try to get him going laterally. ‘Cause once he gets going downhill, it’s just like a freight train rolling through there.”

2. Running in place?

While Henry will be a problem for the Packers’ anemic run defense, Dillon and Aaron Jones will have their own challenge: Facing a Titans run defense that comes in ranked No. 2 in rushing yards allowed per game (85.1) and No. 3 in rushing yards allowed per attempt (3.95).

“They’re big, they’re physical, and they’re very aggressive. And so, that usually leads to a pretty good run defense,” LaFleur said. “They’ve just got some really good players that do a great job of shedding blocks and playing with their hands and being gap sound. All in all, they’re coached well, they play extremely hard and they’re very physical.”

Dillon and Jones certainly showed plenty of physicality in Sunday’s win over Dallas, combining for 37 carries for 203 yards, with Jones (24 carries, 138 yards, one touchdown) and Dillon (13 carries, 65 yards) each hitting the 5 yards per attempt threshold.

But what worked against the Cowboys, who exited Sunday’s game down to 29th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (143.1) and 26th in yards allowed per rush (4.75), won’t necessarily work against a superior run defense. So while the Packers’ offensive approach against Dallas resulted in the unit’s best performance of the year, LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich can’t just run it back five days later.

“Different matchups. Going against this Titans defense, they’re one of the top teams in run efficiency and stopping the run, so it’s probably going to be more of a challenge I would say than probably any other team that we’ve faced this year,” LaFleur said. “So, a lot of it is matchup-based — who do we have, and how do you want to go about attacking somebody? And that changes on a weekly basis.”

Added Stenavich: “It’s going to be a huge challenge for us this week. Up front, they’re very stout, they’re big across the board, they all move well, too. They can really play the zone schemes, and they’re stout versus the gap schemes as well. So yeah, it’s going to be a big challenge.”

3. Thumbs up?

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after Sunday’s win over the Cowboys that he was accurate as he’s been all season. “I felt like I threw the ball just about exactly where I wanted it to,” he said.

Considering he’s been playing with a painful thumb injury on his throwing hand since the Packers’ aborted Hail Mary on their final offensive play against the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9, that was a significant statement, and one he reiterated during the week. But, he said, the injury is still very much an issue, and likely won’t get significantly better until the team’s bye week in mid-December, with four games left to play in the regular season.

“I need probably a week off for it to get back to where I need it to be,” Rodgers said. “Every game, there’s been something that’s hit it — whether it’s a snap under center or a hit from a defender. So, I’ve just got to deal with it. I think combination of the weather and just a little different mindset (against the Cowboys), I was able to really put the ball where I wanted to.”

Rodgers’ challenges this season have gone far beyond the thumb injury, but it’s worth noting that he lined up under center (31 snaps) more often than he was in the shotgun (29 snaps) against the Cowboys, and an ultra-effective play-action pass game followed. With Tennessee’s pass defense ranking 31st in the NFL (272.6 yards per game), the Packers will need to throw the ball effectively against the Titans’ primarily man coverage, especially if they struggle to move the ball on the ground.

“It just allows us multiple ways to attack defenses. It gives us more options,” Stenavich said of Rodgers playing from under center. “It’s a big part of what we want to be. It just gives you more options to attack defenses.”