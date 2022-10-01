3 things to watch when the Packers face the Patriots on Sunday

Three things to watch Sunday when the Green Bay Packers face the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field:

1. Romeo, art thou No. 1?

Aaron Rodgers is all-in on Romeo Doubs — or as much as the Green Bay Packers quarterback can be on a rookie wide receiver.

Rodgers still has his reservations about the mental and physical mistakes young players such as Doubs invariably make, but with the fourth-round pick leading the Packers in receiving (14 receptions for 137 yards) entering Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field and having played well in last Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay (eight receptions for 73 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown), Rodgers knows the kid is going to have to play a lot — and be put in positions to succeed.

“I mean, he’s going to be one of the guys,” Rodgers said at midweek. “He’s making enough mistakes to learn from them, and he does, and he’s making enough positive plays to have those anchor points of positivity where he can think back about the plays that he made that were really solid plays in the game. He’s a great kid, cares about it, catches the ball with his hands and I think this is just starting to see the possibilities. There’s a lot of growth for him to come.”

Doubs played a season-high 55 snaps (out of 62, or 89%) against the Bucs after playing only 35 of 61 offensive snaps against Minnesota in the opener (57.4%) and 25 of 68 offensive snaps against Chicago (36.8%) in Week 2. While fellow rookie Christian Watson should return from a one-week absence due to a hamstring injury, veteran Sammy Watkins is out at least three more weeks with his own hamstring injury, meaning Doubs must fill that void.

“We knew obviously when Sammy went down that he was going to have a bigger part in the game plan,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “It’s just a matter of how the game flowed. He had his opportunities, he made some big plays — which we know he’s capable of — and we’re very excited about him moving forward. He has great hands and he can do some good things once he catches the ball. It was really encouraging to see that and hopefully there’s a lot more of that to come.”

Wide receivers coach Jason Vrable said Doubs was charged with only one mental error in film analysis and that he showed he was ready for the moment last week.

“The game wasn’t too big for him, and that’s probably the biggest thing with young players when they're out there,” Vrable said. “Do they come to the sideline, I’m talking (to them) about a play, and you see the deer in the headlights? That never came up one time for him.”

2. 'The ultimate field position coach'

While Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia’s crew is off to a strong start three weeks into the season, some of the credit for that start apparently has to go to Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who made a significant impression on a young Bisaccia when Bisaccia was coaching in the college game.

In the years that followed, Bisaccia made his way to the NFL and faced off with Belichick-coached Patriots teams frequently in the AFC. Now, the 62-year-old Bisaccia credits the 70-year-old Belichick’s influence on him.

“As far as my job’s concerned, special teams, his handprint is all over it,” Bisaccia said at midweek.

While the two are friendly — Bisaccia said he texts Belichick during the annual Army-Navy game, “Go Army. Beat Navy” — Bisaccia knows his units will be vital yet again against a Patriots team that needs to win the field-position battle to give itself a chance at an upset road win.

“We’re playing the ultimate field position coach in this week’s game. He does everything possible to gain field position throughout the game — and we’re really trying to do the same thing,” Bisaccia said of Belichick, who pointed out at midweek the Packers are the NFL’s best in an under-the-radar department: Their opponents have the worst average starting field position of anyone in the league.

That’s in part thanks to NFC special teams player of the week Pat O’Donnell and the punt coverage unit, which landed five of seven punts inside Tampa Bay’s 15-yard line last Sunday.

“Our job on punt is it’s the last play on offense, we’ve got to protect the ball and then we transition to the first play on defense, try to set your defense,” Bisaccia said. “We haven’t had that many shots in the kickoff return game to set the offense. We’ve done it from a punt return perspective a little bit.”

3. Backup plan

Belichick certainly managed to alter the narrative at midweek, deflecting questions about starting quarterback Mac Jones’ high-ankle sprain by turning his news conference into a Vaudeville act by repeating the phrase “day-by-day” in response to myriad questions about Jones’ status.

In the end, Belichick ruled Jones out on Friday’s final injury report for the week, meaning 36-year-old backup Brian Hoyer will make the 40th start of his 14-year NFL career.

“Brian will be ready to go if he has to be ready to go. I think we all know that,” Belichick said. “So I don’t really worry about it.”

Packers defenders insisted facing Hoyer instead of Jones didn’t alter their week of preparation, even with the age and experience gap or the differing styles of play. The 24-year-old Jones, in his second season, started all 17 games for the Patriots last year, threw 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl.

“It’s still the same because I don’t think the scheme’s going to change,” Packers safety Adrian Amos explained. “A scheme maybe will change if the backup is like a quarterback that can really run, or something like that. … We’re practicing for that scheme, what they do. (Hoyer) has been in the league for a long time, and in that system. He knows a lot. I don’t think they would change too much with him being in.”