3 things to watch when the Packers face the Giants on Sunday

Three things to watch Sunday when the Green Bay Packers face the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London:

1. Turnover troubles

Entering the week’s games, only three teams had worse turnover differentials in the 32-team NFL than the Green Bay Packers’ minus-3: the New Orleans Saints (minus-7) and the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts (minus-6). The Colts moved into last place with a pair of turnovers in their unwatchable 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

This is unfamiliar territory for the Packers, who finished tied for third in turnover differential during coach Matt LaFleur’s first season in 2019 (plus-12); seventh in 2020 (plus-7) and third last year (plus-13).

They had been particularly good about protecting the ball, tied for the fewest giveaways last season (13), along with the fewest giveaways in 2020 (11) and second in the NFL in 2019 (13). This year? They’ve turned the ball over seven times — tying them for 22nd in the league and putting them on pace for nearly 30 giveaways this season.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been part of the issue, throwing three interceptions and being charged with two fumbles. He even threw a pick-six interception last week, only the fourth interception he’s had returned for a touchdown in his career.

Turnovers are the great equalizer in games, and the Packers cannot afford to give the New York Giants the ball like they have their first four opponents.

So, what gives?

“That’s a great question. If I had the answer to it, I don’t think we’d be in this spot,” LaFleur said. “We’ve just got to do a better job. (We’ve) put too many on the ground, there’s no doubt. Once you do that, the other teams that are watching you, that are studying you, they smell blood in the water. They’re going to go relentlessly after that football. We know that that’s going to happen. We’ve got to step up to the challenge.”

2. Another beat-up opponent

The old saying in the NFL is it’s not who you play but when you play them that matters. Last week, the Packers faced a New England Patriots team without its starting quarterback and was down to the third-stringer two series into the game.

Now, they face a Giants outfit that will be without five starters, with wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) not traveling to London. Cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee) landed on injured reserve earlier in the week, too.

But the Giants will have their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, though it’s unclear how effective he’ll be after suffering an ankle injury last week and being limited in practice throughout the week. In their win over Chicago last week, the Giants had running back Saquon Barkley running the Wildcat offense with Jones on the field merely to relay play calls after No. 2 QB Tyrod Taylor sustained a concussion.

After the win over the Patriots, Rodgers said the game was a must-win because the Packers couldn’t afford to fall to 2-2 and get beat by a third-string QB. This game isn’t much different, though perhaps Jones will be healthy enough to make the Packers defense do more than just find a way to stop the run.

“He was running around and doing everything that we are asking him to do from a practice standpoint,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said of Jones.

“The emphasis is going to go more on (Barkley) for sure. But Daniel Jones, he can run, too,” Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “I don’t know if he’s playing or not, but I saw him run 80 yards on a zone read and make some plays, too. We’ve got to be on top of our game with both those guys because the way they draw stuff up, they can run the ball really well. So, we’ve got to be prepared.”

3. Field of (bad?) dreams

LaFleur’s mood about traveling to London didn’t improve much during the week, and the Packers coach might have another aspect of this matchup to worry about: the turf at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While the local soccer club plays on grass, the stadium rolls up and removes the natural turf for the NFL games it hosts — including this game and last Sunday’s Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints game — and puts down artificial Turf Nation turf, which is assembled in its place below the soccer field level.

LaFleur’s two previous London games — in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams and in 2018 with the Tennessee Titans — were played on grass: The 2017 game was at Twickenham Stadium, a rugby facility and the 2018 game was at historic Wembley Stadium, the home of the English national soccer team.

In last week’s Saints-Vikings game, Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine suffered a compound leg fracture when his foot seemingly got caught in the turf and torqued awkwardly. Cine ended up having to undergo emergency surgery and stay in London as his teammates came back to the Twin Cities.

“They're pulling up the grass and they’re putting in the turf. Which would seem — you don’t have to look at the analytics here — but it seems like more opportunities at least for injuries on a non-grass field,” Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “I think it’s kind of funny. Obviously, Tottenham is a wealthy team over there, they’ve got a great football club. They don’t want anybody playing on their grass, their pitch. And then spent obviously a ton of money being able to roll out one and roll in the other. But, I’d love first and foremost love to play on grass.”