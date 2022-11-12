3 things to watch when the Packers face the Cowboys on Sunday

Three things to watch Sunday when the Green Bay Packers face the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field:

1. The Micah Parsons Project

At the season’s midpoint, there is no better defensive player in the NFL than Dallas Cowboys do-everything linebacker Micah Parsons. The 26-year-old Parsons is tied for the third–most sacks in the league (eight) and, according to Pro Football Focus, he is fourth in QB pressures (39), first in pass rush win rate (32%), has the fourth-best pass-rush grade (91.3) and fifth-best overall defensive grade (90.9) in the league.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Parsons rushes from the edge but also lines up inside, can play the run and drop into coverage as well as he can rush the quarterback, and his versatility is beyond compare.

“This is my 16th year in the league (and) this is the first guy that I know, if he was at safety, could start on all 32 teams at safety. If he was at linebacker, start on all 32 teams at linebacker. If he played defensive end, he’d start on all 32 teams at all three levels of the defense,” Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt, a former Green Bay Packers assistant, said this week, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “You put him on offense, he’d start at running back, tight end.

“I mean, quarterback might be the only position that this kid (can’t play). He is so talented, There’s nothing he can’t do. I mean absolutely nothing he can’t do.”

Whitt doesn’t have to tell Aaron Rodgers that. The Packers quarterback has seen plenty of Parsons — starting with his appearances on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” his rookie year — and understands how he can wreck a game.

“I don’t know if there’s anybody,” Rodgers replied when asked if there’s another player in the league who can do what Parsons does. “He’s got a lot of things that you just can’t coach.

“I remember watching a little bit of the 'Hard Knocks' that they had, and I liked his disposition, I liked how coachable that he was, and he knew he was going to be a player just by the way they were talking about him and the stuff you saw in practice. He is definitely a ‘one of one’ in this league. I don’t know if there’s anybody who’s doing as many things as they’re asking him to do.”

2. Red-zone blues

While all kinds of things have gone wrong for the Packers during their five-game losing streak, the offense’s inability to put points on the scoreboard is easily the most disconcerting for Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers’ 17.1 points per game are not only the fewest of the Rodgers era through nine games, but the Packers’ fewest through nine games since 1992 (13.8), in Brett Favre's first season in Green Bay. Green Bay entered the week 27th in the NFL in scoring, with only the Indianapolis Colts (14.7), Pittsburgh Steelers (15.0), Denver Broncos (15.1), the Los Angeles Rams (16.4) and Houston Texans (16.6) having a harder time scoring.

Why?

“Situational football’s hurt us all season,” Rodgers replied. “We’re average on third down and worse than that in the red zone, it feels like, and that’s kept us from scoring points. Our defense has had some stretches where they’ve played pretty good. They hold (Detroit) to 15 points, we should win all those games. It’s come down to us executing in the red zone and third down. We’ve been a little bit better the last couple of weeks but nowhere near good enough.”

No, they haven’t. Green Bay entered the week tied for 17th in third-down efficiency (39.6%) and tied for 23rd in red-zone touchdown rate (50%, but with only 13 touchdowns in 26 trips).

In 2020, when the Packers led the NFL in red-zone efficiency, they scored 48 touchdowns in 60 trips inside the red zone in 16 games.

Rodgers’ three interceptions against the Lions were a major factor in the Packers’ inability to score last Sunday, as two came in the red zone (on plays from the Detroit 5- and 1-yard lines) while the third was thrown from just outside the red zone (on a play from the Detroit 22-yard line).

Rodgers, LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich all spoke to how effectively the offense moved the ball against the Lions, although they all agreed it means nothing without points.

“We’re moving the ball pretty well. The biggest thing that we need to do is once we get to the 30-yard line, we need to come away with points,” Stenavich said. “We really have done a poor job with that, for a multitude of reasons: Turnovers, penalties, errors that just keep us out of field goal range or keep us from scoring touchdowns. Obviously you’ve got to score points to win, and we’ve really struggled with that the last four or five weeks now.”

Asked why that’s been the case, Stenavich said players have lacked “focus” in crucial situations but also pointed to Rodgers’ uncharacteristic turnovers against the Lions.

“Three turnovers in the red zone, that’s a lot of points we’re not scoring. That’s the story of the game right there for why we didn’t succeed in that game,” Stenavich said. “And it’s kind of been the case in a few games this year, which is unfortunate. We’ve just got to stay positive, look at what we do well, keep doing those things, and address what we’re failing at and make sure we fix that.”

3. Dynamic duo

As much as the Packers love their running back combination of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, even they have to admit that the Cowboys’ tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will give their defense — a unit that enters the game ranked 26th in the 32-team NFL in yards allowed per game (138.6) and 24th in yards allowed per carry (4.76) — all it can handle.

Elliott, who missed the Cowboys’ pre-bye blowout win over the Chicago Bears with a knee injury, has carried 109 times for 443 yards and four touchdowns in seven games; Pollard has 81 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns — including a 131-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Bears — in eight games (two starts).

Elliott and Pollard largely carried the Cowboys’ offense while quarterback Dak Prescott was out with a thumb injury suffered in the season opener.

“I think Pollard and Zeke are as good of any 1-2 punch that any team in the league has,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said at midweek. “It’s a very good run scheme team that, especially when Zeke was healthy, they had kind of what we have with AJ and Aaron as far as a big, power back and a more outside perimeter back. But Pollard proved that he can really be a do-it-all back when Zeke has been out. So it’s a very good run team with two really good running backs.”

Added Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery: “They’re both dynamic backs. Zeke still is a hell of a back and then (Pollard) does a good job. The explosive plays, he shows up. … We’ve just got to be all hands on deck. We have to swarm to the football, guys have got to get off blocks.”

While Elliott is expected to play, the Cowboys figure to limit his touches as they focus on keeping him healthy for the rest of the season, persevering that 1-2 punch.

“We're all on the same page. I think we all know the importance of just having me as healthy as possible down the (stretch) run,” Elliott said during the week. “There's no point of going out there and making it worse. … We're worried about that second half of the season and the playoffs."