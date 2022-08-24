3 things to watch when the Packers face the Chiefs in preseason finale

Three things to watch Thursday when the Green Bay Packers face the Kansas City Chiefs in a preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium:

1. Love will find a way?

The numbers fundamentally understate just how much third-year quarterback Jordan Love has improved from the indecisive, overwhelmed rookie first-round pick he was during the Packers’ 2020 training camp. With no in-person offseason program that year, Love looked lost. Fast forward two years, and from his fundamentals to his footwork to his accuracy to his confidence, he looks like a different player.

That said, he also has bouts of inaccuracy, his footwork still can get out of whack, and whether or not the Packers could win a bunch of regular-season games if disaster struck is hard to predict. Bottom line? The kid is all right. But he needs to get better.

That’s why the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs — even as head coach Matt LaFleur kept twisting himself into a conversational pretzel to avoid calling it “meaningless” when deciding not to play his proven veteran starters — is still another important milepost in Love’s journey toward being a more-than-capable backup behind his four-time NFL MVP teammate, Aaron Rodgers.

“I’ve gotten more comfortable being decisive and being able to let it rip and not kind of waiting and being hesitant for a play to open up,” Love said. “I think it just comes from being comfortable with the offense, understanding where the receiver’s going to be, what plays are good versus certain coverages and just continuing to be decisive. But I think I’ve definitely been taking some steps in that direction.”

2. Rodgers knows ‘what’s at stake’

Second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers has been as self-critical and self-aware as anyone in the Packers’ locker room about his previous disappointments and how much he has to prove as a result. While he hasn’t been perfect in practice or in the games — his poor route on the third of Love’s three interceptions at San Francisco on Aug. 12 being the most glaring example — and he was one of the young receivers to draw the reigning NFL MVP’s not-by-name ire last week, his improvement and increased confidence are obvious.

LaFleur and the offensive coaches started tinkering with Rodgers lining up at running back in practice this week, another way to get him the ball beyond the passing game and jet sweeps. His draft status as a 2021 third-round pick buys him some more leeway as far as his development, but Rodgers knows full well he’s still in prove-it mode.

“I definitely know what’s at stake,” he said. “We’ve already played two games, so I have two games behind me that I learned from, so I know what to expect. I feel like I’ve just got to treat it like another game and not let the outside factors get to me and build up anxiety. I feel like I’ve been doing a great job of that this preseason.”

3. Last-ditch sales pitch

There are still plenty of roster decisions for general manager Brian Gutekunst to make, and that includes for the No. 3 running back job (Tyler Goodson vs. Patrick Taylor), the backup edge rusher spots (a hotly-contested, wide-open battle) and in the secondary (questions remain at both safety and corner after the top-line guys).

Then, there are those who are hoping to test Gutekunst’s vow to keep the best 53 players regardless of position and force him to keep more than the usual quota at a position. For example, with a stacked group on the defensive line, Jack Heflin knows this game will be vital to his chances.

“If I think about it, I get nervous. So I just don’t want to think about it. Just go out there and do it,” Heflin said. “I’m in this seat, in this locker room, for a reason. I’ve just got to go out and do what’s gotten me here. As long as I play fast, good things happen. When I think, that’s when bad things happen.”

Then there’s safety Micah Abernathy, who had an interception against New Orleans last week and is trying to make up for lost time after joining the team late because of injuries at the position. Having played in the USFL this spring, he is embracing the opportunity with backup safety spots still unsettled.

“I’m happy for the opportunity that the Packers have given me. I was happy for the opportunity to play in the USFL,” he said. “You don’t want any guys to get hurt. That’s not what you’re hoping for. But you just try to make the most of your opportunities. I was able to play a lot more (against the Saints) because of injuries. Just try to make the most of it.”