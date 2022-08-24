3 things to watch when the Packers face the Chiefs in preseason finale

Three things to watch Thursday when the Green Bay Packers face the Kansas City Chiefs in a preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium:
1. Love will find a way?
The numbers fundamentally understate just how much third-year quarterback Jordan Love has improved from the indecisive, overwhelmed rookie first-round pick he was during the Packers’ 2020 training camp. With no in-person offseason program that year, Love looked lost. Fast forward two years, and from his fundamentals to his footwork to his accuracy to his confidence, he looks like a different player.
That said, he also has bouts of inaccuracy, his footwork still can get out of whack, and whether or not the Packers could win a bunch of regular-season games if disaster struck is hard to predict. Bottom line? The kid is all right. But he needs to get better.
That’s why the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs — even as head coach Matt LaFleur kept twisting himself into a conversational pretzel to avoid calling it “meaningless” when deciding not to play his proven veteran starters — is still another important milepost in Love’s journey toward being a more-than-capable backup behind his four-time NFL MVP teammate, Aaron Rodgers.
“I’ve gotten more comfortable being decisive and being able to let it rip and not kind of waiting and being hesitant for a play to open up,” Love said. “I think it just comes from being comfortable with the offense, understanding where the receiver’s going to be, what plays are good versus certain coverages and just continuing to be decisive. But I think I’ve definitely been taking some steps in that direction.”
2. Rodgers knows ‘what’s at stake’
Second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers has been as self-critical and self-aware as anyone in the Packers’ locker room about his previous disappointments and how much he has to prove as a result. While he hasn’t been perfect in practice or in the games — his poor route on the third of Love’s three interceptions at San Francisco on Aug. 12 being the most glaring example — and he was one of the young receivers to draw the reigning NFL MVP’s not-by-name ire last week, his improvement and increased confidence are obvious.
LaFleur and the offensive coaches started tinkering with Rodgers lining up at running back in practice this week, another way to get him the ball beyond the passing game and jet sweeps. His draft status as a 2021 third-round pick buys him some more leeway as far as his development, but Rodgers knows full well he’s still in prove-it mode.
“I definitely know what’s at stake,” he said. “We’ve already played two games, so I have two games behind me that I learned from, so I know what to expect. I feel like I’ve just got to treat it like another game and not let the outside factors get to me and build up anxiety. I feel like I’ve been doing a great job of that this preseason.”
3. Last-ditch sales pitch
There are still plenty of roster decisions for general manager Brian Gutekunst to make, and that includes for the No. 3 running back job (Tyler Goodson vs. Patrick Taylor), the backup edge rusher spots (a hotly-contested, wide-open battle) and in the secondary (questions remain at both safety and corner after the top-line guys).
Then, there are those who are hoping to test Gutekunst’s vow to keep the best 53 players regardless of position and force him to keep more than the usual quota at a position. For example, with a stacked group on the defensive line, Jack Heflin knows this game will be vital to his chances.
“If I think about it, I get nervous. So I just don’t want to think about it. Just go out there and do it,” Heflin said. “I’m in this seat, in this locker room, for a reason. I’ve just got to go out and do what’s gotten me here. As long as I play fast, good things happen. When I think, that’s when bad things happen.”
Then there’s safety Micah Abernathy, who had an interception against New Orleans last week and is trying to make up for lost time after joining the team late because of injuries at the position. Having played in the USFL this spring, he is embracing the opportunity with backup safety spots still unsettled.
“I’m happy for the opportunity that the Packers have given me. I was happy for the opportunity to play in the USFL,” he said. “You don’t want any guys to get hurt. That’s not what you’re hoping for. But you just try to make the most of your opportunities. I was able to play a lot more (against the Saints) because of injuries. Just try to make the most of it.”
Packers by position: Predicting which players will make the cut as Green Bay's roster shrinks to 53
QUARTERBACK (3)
Locks: Aaron Rodgers (above left), Jordan Love (above right)
On the bubble: Danny Elting
Love’s improvement after two uninspiring summers has been among the biggest storylines of camp, but Etling is the one who has put on a show — completing 7 of 9 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions for a 155.8 passer rating and adding an electrifying 51-yard touchdown run last week against the Saints. Nevertheless, it’s unlikely to be enough to get him onto the 53-man roster. As in past years, the Packers prefer to carry only two quarterbacks on the active roster, with the third-stringer on the practice squad. Etling’s athleticism and potential make it an easy call to keep developing him.
“I think he’s done a really nice job,” head coach Matt LaFleur said of Etling. “Although he’s had limited reps, I feel like he’s maximized those when given those opportunities.”
RUNNING BACK (3 or 4)
Locks: Aaron Jones (above left), AJ Dillon (above right)
Looking good: Tyler Goodson
On the bubble: Patrick Taylor, Dexter Williams
In-season PUP list: Kylin Hill
Goodson has put up the numbers through two games (115 total yards from scrimmage on 25 touches), and the burst he showed on his two longest plays (a 15-yard run and a 23-yard catch-and-run) is obvious. But Gutekunst emphasized that there’s more to making the roster as the No. 3 back, and that gives Taylor, a more experienced pass protector and special-teams contributor, more than a puncher’s chance at keeping the job. Hill, coming back from an ACL tear, is out at least the first four games.
“I think the next guy (after Jones and Dillon), obviously there’s some special teams that come into play with that. That’s going to be an important part of that third running back spot if we decide to keep three,” Gutekunst said. “The big jump from college to the National Football League is usually in pass pro(tection) for these guys, and being able to protect our passer is first and foremost.”
WIDE RECEIVER (6 or 7)
Locks: Allen Lazard (above), Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson
Looking good: Amari Rodgers
On the bubble: Juwann Winfree, Samori Toure
Long shots: Travis Fulgham, Ishmael Hyman
Just how good this group will turn out to be without departed superstar Davante Adams remains to be seen, but four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is at least saying the right things now about how dedicated Doubs and Watson are to doing things the way he wants them done, and how Watkins came on toward the end of camp. The biggest question here is what happens to Winfree, a former practice-squadder who will turn 26 before the opener and has eight career regular-season NFL receptions in 12 career games (165 career offensive snaps, 143 of which were last season). His quarterback’s praise makes Winfree sound like Jake Kumerow 2.0. “(With) these young kids that are coming in and playing well. I wouldn’t be surprised if (No.) 88’s over there going, ‘Hey, I’m a pretty damn good football player. Don’t forget about me,’” Rodgers said. “Because when he shows up and when he’s healthy, he makes a lot of plays.”
TIGHT END (4 or 5)
Locks: Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan (above), Josiah Deguara
Looking good: Tyler Davis
On the bubble: Alizé Mack, Sal Cannella, Nate Becker
Davis’ involvement in a pair of turnover plays in the first two preseason games — an interception that ricocheted off his hands at San Francisco and a fumble (which perhaps should have been ruled incomplete) against New Orleans — has created a public perception that he’s going to get cut, and there’s no denying those two plays (coupled with some pre-snap penalties in practice and some blocking issues in games) haven’t been a good look for him. Nevertheless, he's still a scratching-the-surface player who was a college quarterback not too long ago, and he’s also a core special-teams player who coordinator Rich Bisaccia likes in that role. With the release of Dominique Dafney earlier in camp, it’s hard to see Gutekunst moving on from Davis.
“(You can’t) let plays like that really drag you down too much. Obviously, it’s just a great lesson for life,” Davis said. “Sometimes, stuff happens. Unfortunately, it’s happened to me, and you just put your head down and keep moving forward and keep working.”
OFFENSIVE LINE (9 or 10)
Locks: David Bakhtiari (above), Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Yosh Nijman
Looking good: Royce Newman, Jake Hanson, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan
On the bubble: Caleb Jones
Long shots: Rasheed Walker, Michal Menet
Jenkins’ and Bakhtiari’s activations from the PUP list alter the dynamic up front considerably, as you’d expect with two All-Pro level players returning to action. The good news is that their absences gave the team’s many young linemen ample work in practice and games, which will help the coaches sort out their best five linemen entering the Sept. 11 opener. Jones is fascinating because he dropped a ton of weight, is a mountain of a man — he’s listed at 6-foot-9 and 379 pounds but said recently he’s down to 338 pounds — and has remarkable feet for a guy his size. Still, he’s a project who’s likely to be on the practice squad.
“Those guys have gotten a lot of great work. It hasn’t always been pretty,” LaFleur acknowledged when asked about the value of the young line’s extensive playing time and practice work against the Packers’ No. 1 defense. “They’re going up against a pretty good front (in practice) and those guys have taken their lumps, but I’ve also seen a lot of improvement as well. I think they’ve performed pretty well in our two preseason games, so we’re looking to continue to build upon that in this next preseason game.”
DEFENSIVE LINE (5)
Locks: Kenny Clark (above), Jarran Reed, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt
On the bubble: Jack Heflin, Jonathan Ford, Chris Slayton
Long shots: Akial Byers
Wyatt has had an unimpressive camp for a first-round pick, something he’s self-aware enough to acknowledge. The good news is, the Packers don’t need him to be a Clark clone just yet, and with the smart veteran pickup of Reed combined with Slaton’s ascension and Lowry’s steadiness, they’re in good shape here. Once the light clicks on for Wyatt, look out.
“I just think a lot of times when I get on the field, I'm like, ‘What’ve I got to do?' So I'm always all over the place. But once it all clicks in, it'll be better,” Wyatt said. “I'm not trying to put pressure on myself, but I am at the same time because I want to prove that I'm supposed to be here and I want to be one of the greats.”
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (4 or 5)
Locks: Preston Smith (above), Rashan Gary
Looking good: Kingsley Enagbare
On the bubble: Tipa Galeai, Jonathan Garvin, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones
All camp long, the search for a third, fourth and fifth edge rusher has been a priority, and each of the youngsters in the mix has had his moments. Enagbare, a fifth-round pick, has come on lately, as has Jones. Special teams will be a factor here, which helps Galeai more than anyone. Still, what this group does against the Chiefs could be what separates the keepers from the also-rans.
“Of course, we’ve got two great ones in Preston and Rashan, but after that, it’s competitive,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “It’s going to go right down to the wire.”
INSIDE LINEBACKER (3 or 4)
Locks: De’Vondre Campbell (above), Quay Walker
Looking good: Krys Barnes, Isaiah McDuffie
On the bubble: Ty Summers, Ray Wilborn
As crazy as it sounds, this might be the Packers’ best top-to-bottom position of depth on their roster. Campbell is a first-team All-Pro, Walker is a first-round pick, McDuffie has had one of the best camps of anyone on the team and Barnes is no slouch as a former starter and special teams contributor. Summers, a key special-teams player over the past three years, might be the odd man out, and if he is, he could get claimed by another team. All that said, McDuffie’s improvement has been one of the best surprises of camp.
“He’s done a hell of a job, and (with his) knowledge of the game, he’s really grown,” LaFleur said. “You definitely feel his presence on (special) teams, and that’s what we need from him.”
CORNERBACK (6)
Locks: Jaire Alexander (above), Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes
Looking good: Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles
On the bubble: Kabion Ento, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas
The top three might prove to be the NFL’s best trio, but it’s been competitive behind them. Nixon and Jean-Charles have both shown they belong on the roster, but don’t discount Thomas, who has also had some statement-making moments. Gafford, meanwhile, is a speedster who’s played both corner and wide receiver and whose familiarity with Bisaccia’s special-teams system and return abilities are also a plus.
“He’s a very explosive guy. He can really run,” LaFleur said of Gafford. “He’s a guy that definitely can give us some speed on special teams, and that’s what you typically need your fourth and fifth corners for.”
SAFETY (5)
Locks: Adrian Amos (above), Darnell Savage
Looking good: Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines
On the bubble: Dallin Leavitt, Micah Abernathy, Tariq Carpenter
Longshot: De’Vante Cross
Vernon Scott, who had started the first two preseason games and was in position to be Savage’s replacement if Savage’s hamstring issue continues to linger, was waived/injured this week, presumably because the shoulder injury he sustained against New Orleans will shelve him for quite a while. Still, it was a surprise given how he’d filled in for Savage, and his departure leaves the competition wide open, with Abernathy, fresh off playing in the USFL this spring, as an interesting option. His interception against the Saints was impressive and was the kind of play a late-in-camp addition to the roster needs to make to turn heads. Leavitt's status after his shoulder injury is also a factor.
“I feel like I showed that I could play fast and I feel like I have a lot left in me,” Abernathy said. “I just got off a season. I feel like I’m in shape. I feel like I can play. I just wanted to go out there and prove that. I felt like I did, hopefully.”
SPECIALISTS (3)
Lock: Pat O’Donnell (above)
Looking good: Mason Crosby
On the bubble: Jack Coco, Ramiz Ahmed
Crosby is still on the PUP list but it’s obviously his kicking job when his right (kicking) knee is green-lit for game action. He’s been kicking as part of his comeback in recent days and is confident he’ll be good to go for Week 1. If for some reason he isn’t, Ahmed has impressed after previous kickers (JJ Molson, Dominik Eberle, Gabe Brkic) in his position did not. The real question here — not including figuring out who the best return options are — is whether the inexperienced Coco, with his circuitous route to the NFL, is the best option as the snapper.
“I think Jack's done a nice job for us so far,” Gutekunst said. “But by the time we kick off that first Sunday and as we go through the season, if that's not where we want it to be, then we'll be looking for (a replacement). And there's always guys available. Right now, we feel pretty good about where we're at. But if we can upgrade and get better, we will.”