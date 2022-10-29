3 things to watch when the Packers face the Bills on Sunday

Three things to watch Sunday when the Green Bay Packers face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium:

1. 'Like the Hulk with an arm'

Aaron Rodgers calls Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen “one of my favorite players to watch in the league.” Of course, Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, only has to outduel Allen in Sunday night’s matchup.

Rodgers’ teammate, outside linebacker Preston Smith, has a much tougher job: He has to defend against Allen.

No wonder Smith used a different phrase to describe Allen.

“Man,” Smith said, shaking his head, “it’s like ‘The Hulk’ with an arm.”

Leading the Bills to a 5-1 start, Allen has completed 66.9% of his passes for 1,980 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions for a 109.1 passer rating — the second-best in the NFL behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (109.5).

Plus, Allen leads the Bills in rushing yards (257), yards per attempt (5.5) and rushing touchdowns (two).

“He plays the game with a lot of passion, no fear, and he’s on his way to creating his own legacy,” Rodgers said. “And obviously he’s in the MVP conversation after seven weeks.”

For defensive coordinator Joe Barry, the challenge is designing a game plan that accounts for both Allen’s mobility and his arm talent, which has Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis on the receiving end at wideout and Dawson Knox at tight end.

“He's a hell of a player, man, hell of a talent,” Barry said, trying to compare Allen to other big quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton. “Nothing against Ben — Ben was, in his day, incredible — but Josh is even bigger and faster. Cam Newton is another one, (But) I think he's obviously more of a pure passer than Cam. He probably has the strongest arm as far as just pure arm talent in the league. So he's a really, really good player.”

2. Where do you start?

As good as Allen and the Bills offense is — the unit entered the week’s games No. 1 in total offense (440.8 yards per game) and second in scoring (29.3 points per game) — the defense is even better. That unit entered the week No. 1 in total defense (281.5 yards per game, No. 1 in scoring defense (13.5 points per game) and No. 3 in takeaways (13).

“This defense plays so well together — very fast, very physical. I don’t think it’s overly complicated, and I mean that in a very complimentary way,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the Bills’ scheme, designed by coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “They just play their schemes at an incredibly high level. And they’re one of the better teams, if not the best team, in the league at just reacting and running to the ball and maintaining leverage and gang tackling. Very few missed tackles. That’s the one thing that jumps out on tape.

“They just play extremely hard. I always think that’s the starting point of a great defense.”

Considering how mightily the Packers offense has struggled this season, scoring at the slowest rate after seven games during the Rodgers era, the matchup would seemingly be a nightmare for LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, who must find a way not only to get the ball to the offense’s most reliable weapon (running back Aaron Jones) but also generate some semblance of a downfield passing game averaging just 6.12 yards per play — 24th in the 32-team league.

Asked what he sees as the starting point of their dominating defense, Stenavich went with the linebackers, calling them “extremely athletic and extremely physical. They do a really good job playing the run and playing the pass, so they can cover that second-level space really well. That’s one thing you have to take into account when you’re trying to attack their defense. (But) it’s going to be a challenge in all phases to really get after these guys.”

3. Unhappy returns

Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia stopped short of saying he would replace punt returner Amari Rodgers, who surrendered the kickoff return job to Keisean Nixon earlier this month. Rodgers has fumbled three times this season, including twice in the past three weeks, losing one. But the Packers have limited options for replacing him, and while putting the ball on the ground is obviously a major problem, the Packers’ other issue is their return game has generated next to nothing to help the struggling offense.

The Packers entered the week 22nd in punt return average (7.1) and tied for 20th in kickoff return average (21.0). Rodgers has the team’s longest punt return (20 yards) and kickoff return (34 yards) but his ball security has clouded his status.

“We have a young player who’s done some good things and has done some negative things by putting the ball on the ground,” Bisaccia said. “But at this particular point, he’s one of the best options we have.”

Now the Packers face the Bills, whose kickoff coverage unit is No. 1 in the NFL and punt coverage is No. 2.

“It’s a big challenge for us, but it’s been a big challenge every week,” Bisaccia said. “We’ve made some plays, and we’ve put the ball on the ground some and we had a punt blocked, so we’ve done some things that have hurt us as well. So we’re looking forward to the challenge.”