3-and-whoa: Packers offense keeps rolling with 37-30 victory over Saints

“I knew Corey was going to snap it, and once he did, we kind of just did our scramble rules for a free play,” Lazard said. “I was able to get to the back of the end zone. I still wish I could have come down with that one for sure.”

No matter. Four plays later, Rodgers hit a wide-open Robert Tonyan for a 1-yard touchdown that made it 37-27 with 2 minutes to play in the game.

“Those plays usually don’t happen because of the crowd noise and stuff,” Lazard said of the free play, which almost certainly doesn’t happen in a usually loud indoor stadium with its normally wild, boisterous crowd forcing the Packers into their silent snap count. “It’s weird not having the crowd here, but obviously it played to our advantage today.”

Rodgers confessed afterward that he was actually about to call timeout right before Davis jumped offsides and Linsley snapped the ball.

“I was definitely watching the play clock there. I felt OK about the call, but kind of wanted go over (to the sideline) and talk to Matt about it. So I was thinking about calling timeout,” Rodgers said. “They jumped, we protected pretty good, I just kind of threw one up to Allen. He did a nice job.”