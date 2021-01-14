2009 Chargers offer cautionary tale to Packers, Chiefs

— Chiefs coach Andy Reid generally considers rest more rewarding than the risk of rust, and it's a belief reinforced by his successes such as an 18-3 record off the regular-season bye. For Mahomes and other regulars who sat out the final game Jan. 3, the contest Sunday will be their first in 21 days.

— The Chiefs don't want a rusty reprisal of last year's playoff opener, when they fell behind the Texans, 24-0, before rallying to victory. The recent extra rest seemed ideal for Mahomes and both of his starting tackles. Mahomes took his worst beating yet in the team's 14th game, Dec. 20 at New Orleans, and fell off the following week against Atlanta. LT Eric Fisher (back) labored mightily against the Saints, while RT Mike Remmer (back) was held out.

— For the Chiefs to repeat, Mahomes may need to improve on his Super Bowl run last year. Back then, the line's blocking and the playmaking from RB Damien Williams (Mira Mesa High) far exceeded what Mahomes received from those units in recent games. Mahomes said the layoff will revive the current line (though it's less talented than a year ago, because two standout blockers aren't available from the Super Bowl-winning team). The struggles Dec. 27 against Atlanta, said Mahomes, taught coaches and players "that we need to make sure we're clear and definitive with what we're calling, and what we're trying to ask them to to put them in position to succeed." Coming off recent injuries, Chiefs RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell will be hard-pressed to match the Super Bowl run by Williams, who had six TDs in the three games. He opted out of this season.