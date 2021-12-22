2 days after his best game of the year, Marquez Valdes-Scantling lands on Packers’ COVID-19 list

Extra points

LaFleur said he “would not anticipate” outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith practicing this week. Smith has not played since logging 18 snaps in the season opener because of a pre-training camp back injury that landed him on injured reserve. … Even though the Browns’ COVID-19 issues forced their game against the Las Vegas Raiders to be moved to Monday night, LaFleur said he hasn’t gotten any indication from the NFL that Packers-Browns might be played any time other than Saturday. “I’m not anticipating it being moved, but I have not had that communication with the league,” LaFleur said. The Browns lost 16-14 to the Raiders. … LaFleur canceled practice in consultation with some of the team’s veterans on the leadership council on Tuesday morning, opting instead to hold two jog-through practices on Wednesday instead. “I trust these guys,” LaFleur said. “When they come to me with something, I can usually take everything they say and make a really sound decision based on the best interest of our team. So that’s how we’re going to operate this week.”