2 days after his best game of the year, Marquez Valdes-Scantling lands on Packers’ COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY — Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s up-and-down season has hit another down, two days after its high point.
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting his availability for Saturday’s Christmas Day matchup with the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field in doubt.
In Sunday’s 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Valdes-Scantling, who is set to become a free agent after the season, caught five of the seven passes quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw his way for 98 yards, including a 31-yard gain and an 11-yard touchdown that allowed Rodgers to tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre for most career touchdown passes in franchise history at 442.
Valdes-Scantling’s fourth NFL season has included spending five games on injured reserve earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, six games in which he caught three or fewer passes, and a 123-yard game in a loss to Minnesota last month.
Against the Ravens, though, Valdes-Scantling came up big with Baltimore defensive coordinator Wink Martindale having focused his secondary’s coverage on No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams, who finished with six receptions for just 44 yards and a touchdown.
Valdes-Scantling had been on the injury report during the week with a back issue and had been listed as questionable against the Ravens, but he played 41 of the Packers’ 62 offensive snaps. After the game, Rodgers spoke to him in the locker room and said in part, “That’s the Marquez I know,” before publicly praising him after the game.
“I'm very, very proud of him,” Rodgers said. “He's been battling. His back's been a little tight, and confidence-wise, we wanted to get him feeling confident again. (He had a) nice catch on an underthrown ball in the first half and then he had some really important catches. … That's the Marquez that we all know and love. Happy we got him going. That was important, and that's what we're going to need.”
Valdes-Scantling was one of 17 players — including seven from the Kansas City Chiefs — added to their teams’ COVID-19 lists Tuesday, despite the NFL having instituted protocols that no longer require vaccinated, asymptomatic players to be tested. So Valdes-Scantling, who is believed to be vaccinated, either was experiencing symptoms or was one of the randomly selected players to be tested.
Given the NFL’s updated return-to-play protocols, it’s not out the question that Valdes-Scantling could be cleared in time for Saturday’s game. But defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who missed last Sunday’s game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, still hasn’t been activated from that list after being added to it on Thursday.
The new return-to-play protocols focus on measuring a player’s “viral load,” also known as the "cycle threshold," which tries to measure whether a player is still contagious. According to NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills, previous NFL test analysis has shown that players with cycle threshold values at the level of 35 or higher have shown that they do not transmit COVID-19.
Another setback?
The Packers did not practice Tuesday, but if they had, David Bakhtiari would not have taken part — a disconcerting development as the five-time All-Pro left tackle works his way back from the torn ACL in his left knee that ended his 2020 season.
Perhaps that’s no big deal, given that coach Matt LaFleur said earlier in the day that he did not anticipate Bakhtiari or cornerback Jaire Alexander, who hasn’t played since Oct. 3, to play on Saturday against the Browns.
But given how Bakhtiari returned to the practice field last week — after his initial comeback was derailed by the knee needing an arthroscopic “clean-up” surgery — it’s hard not to wonder if Bakhtiari had another setback after last week’s increased workload.
Bakhtiari initially returned to practice on Oct. 20 and was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Nov. 10. But he underwent that clean-up procedure shortly thereafter, and he hadn’t practiced until he got back out there last week.
Rodgers, as expected, also would not have practiced, to rest his fractured left pinkie toe, while right tackle Billy Turner (knee), special teams linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring) and wide receiver/returner Malik Taylor (shoulder) also wouldn’t have practiced. Running back Aaron Jones would have been limited.
Extra points
LaFleur said he “would not anticipate” outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith practicing this week. Smith has not played since logging 18 snaps in the season opener because of a pre-training camp back injury that landed him on injured reserve. … Even though the Browns’ COVID-19 issues forced their game against the Las Vegas Raiders to be moved to Monday night, LaFleur said he hasn’t gotten any indication from the NFL that Packers-Browns might be played any time other than Saturday. “I’m not anticipating it being moved, but I have not had that communication with the league,” LaFleur said. The Browns lost 16-14 to the Raiders. … LaFleur canceled practice in consultation with some of the team’s veterans on the leadership council on Tuesday morning, opting instead to hold two jog-through practices on Wednesday instead. “I trust these guys,” LaFleur said. “When they come to me with something, I can usually take everything they say and make a really sound decision based on the best interest of our team. So that’s how we’re going to operate this week.”
