After a pick-swap with the New York Jets as part of the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Packers are set to go on the clock at No. 13 in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night. While GM Brian Gutekunst could move up or down depending on how the earlier picks fall, here's a look at 13 possibilities for him in the first round.

1. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The 6-foot-3, 246-pound Kincaid is the best pass-catching tight end in the draft, and he was among the players the Packers brought to Lambeau Field as one of their allotted 30 pre-draft visits. After catching 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season for the Utes, he’d fill a colossal need immediately and give Jordan Love, the Packers’ first-year starter at quarterback, a vital weapon.

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound Smith-Njigba missed virtually all of last season with a left hamstring injury, but he was terrific in 2021 (95 receptions, 1,606 yards, nine TDs) and would give the Packers a formidable threesome at receiver with second-year wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who both flashed as rookies.

3. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

A more complete tight end than Kincaid as he enters the league, the 6-foot-4, 252-pound Mayer finished his final season in South Bend with 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. Like Kincaid, he came to Green Bay for a pre-draft visit and would be a very safe pick at No. 13.

4. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound Van Ness would give the Packers immediate outside pass-rush help, with top rusher Rashan Gary coming off a torn ACL and Preston Smith no guarantee to return in 2024. Van Ness had 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in two seasons for the Hawkeyes, declaring for the draft after his redshirt sophomore season. He appears to be just scratching the surface of his talent.

5. Darnell Wright, T, Tennessee

The 6-foot-5, 333-pound Wright is the best right tackle in this year’s draft and came to Green Bay for a pre-draft visit. While the Packers’ line might be essentially set for 2023, the organization historically has valued top-tier offensive linemen.

6. Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State

The 6-foot-6, 313-pound Johnson is projected to be the first lineman taken, so he may be long gone if the Packers don’t move up for him. But with franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari’s future uncertain after all of his knee issues and a big salary-cap number next year, Johnson would be a ready-made replacement.

7. Peter Skoronski, T/G, Northwestern

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound Skoronski, the grandson of Lombardi era lineman and Packers Hall of Famer Bob Skoronski, might be gone (perhaps to the Chicago Bears) before the Packers go on the clock, but the Big Ten’s best lineman should be a Day 1 starter for whoever picks him.

8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

If there’s a running back worth taking in the top half of the first round in an era when the position has been devalued across the league, it’s the 5-foot-10, 215-pound Robinson, who ran for 2,707 yards and 27 touchdowns during his final two seasons with the Longhorns.

9. Broderick Jones, T, Georgia

The Packers love their Georgia Bulldogs — their last three first-round selections (Eric Stokes, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt) are all ex-Bulldogs — and the 6-foot-5, 311-pound Jones would be another long-term replacement option for Bakhtiari.

10. Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

Speaking of ex-Bulldogs, the 6-foot-2, 238-pound Smith only had 11.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss while playing four seasons at Georgia, but he also spent a lot of his time dropping into coverage. He’s still only 22 years old and his best football is ahead of him after playing on a defense filled with talent.

11. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE/EDGE, Northwestern

Only 6-foot-1 and having weighed in at 282 pounds, it’s unclear just where Adebawore will play in the NFL. But he had an outstanding relative athletic score (9.85 on a 10.0 scale), he’s fast (4.49-second 40-yard dash), a top-level character player (and team captain) and came to Green Bay for a pre-draft visit.

12. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

The 6-foot-6, 264-pound Washington, like Mayer and Kincaid, came to Green Bay on a pre-draft visit. Although his statistical production in his final college season (28 receptions, 454 yards, two TDs) isn’t as impressive, his physical presence certainly is.

13. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

At 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, Flowers is undersized for the Packers’ wide receiver standards, but he was ultra productive (78 receptions, 1,077 yards, 12 touchdowns) in his final season with the Eagles and could be a dynamic slot threat who’d give head coach Matt LaFleur a true threat inside.